For future generations: Arts Missoula holds BIPOC speaker series

For a long time, local artist April Werle has struggled to find mentors and listen to speakers in Missoula with experiences similar to her own.

“And I thought, if I’m feeling this way, there are probably a lot of other artists that are feeling this way,” she said.

Werle, a Filipino-American painter, serves on Arts Missoula Global’s BIPOC arts advisory council. The idea for a BIPOC (Black/Indigenous/People of Color) artist speaker series was born out of talks the committee had to figure out how to help more BIPOC Missoula artists connect to one another.

Organizers of the speaker series hope it will help make the arts more accessible to BIPOC Missoulians and to foster professional development in the community. The first installment of the series will be a panel held at the Zootown Arts Community Center on Sunday, June 26, with a discussion on femininity, moderated by Joseph Grady and featuring local artists Ash Nataanii, Patricia Countryman, Rachel Berger and Monica Gilles-BringsYellow.

“It’s hard to know how these conversations will play out,” Werle said. “I’m excited because I think these conversations are going to be natural, and I think our panelists are going to feel really confident to speak from the heart and not hold back.”

When Werle threw out the idea for the series, people asked if there were enough BIPOC artists in Missoula for it, which she said she thought was an interesting question. She pointed out that the group Here Montana, a local outdoor recreation program for BIPOC people, is one of the biggest groups of its kind in the Northwest.

United through being BIPOC, speakers come from a wide variety of cultural backgrounds and bring different experiences to the table. There is a huge BIPOC arts community in Missoula, Werle said, and more resources are needed to meet its needs. As an artist, mentorships and connections are vital, she said. There’s also a large need for more BIPOC programming in general.

Werle wants future generations of artists from BIPOC communities in Missoula to have people to look up to for mentorship and to make sure that their cultures get passed down.

“It’s about building community wealth and celebrating who we are as individual cultures and who we are as a BIPOC community,” she said.

After the femininity-themed panel on Sunday, there will be two more installments in the series: Cultural Stereotypes on Sunday, July 24, and Intersectionality on Aug. 21. All events will take place at the ZACC from 12:30 to 1:30 on their respective dates. Admission is free.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0