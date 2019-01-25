Donna Oblongata, a theater artist formerly based in Missoula, is returning with a one-woman show.
She'll present "All 100 Fires" at FreeCycles, 732. S. First St. W., on Monday, Jan. 28. The show starts at 8 p.m. Suggested donation is $10-$15, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds. No children are allowed due to mature content.
"All 100 Fires" was performed last year at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. According to FringeArts.com, the plot goes something like this:
"At a guerrilla base camp, a retired clockmaker weighs who needs to be purged from the ranks. Meanwhile, the turkey trapped in Audubon’s Birds of America takes flight to escape the page. Eventually, it all burns to the ground."
According to her website, Oblongata founded The Missoula Oblongata in 2005, which she describes as "a touring punk rock theater company."
The show is directed by Francesca Montanile Lyons and has puppet and production design by Patrick Costello.