'Fracture': MAM exhibits methodical abstract art

“He emerged fully formed and just started doing this stuff,” said Brandon Reintjes, MAM’s senior curator. “He never did a classical figure drawing class, or anything like that. He’s always been committed to abstraction and always been committed to process after that.”

Earlier on, he experimented with color, but circled back to his beginnings with black-and-white, since it emphasizes the form more readily. (His father was a printer at the Carbon County News, which may be a factor as well.)

Similar but unique pieces

While all the work feels related, he’s developed a number of different ways of making them.

“Monochromatic Monolith” appears to be a pure black canvas from a distance, but as you get closer you realize the surface isn’t flat — it’s dense with shredded vulcanized rubber he harvested from a tire shop near his studio. The multi-step process involved black gesso, tape to imply a grid, and the piles of soft, curling rubber, that resulted in the final piece, which is “like this null, or void area for sound and light absorbed into the blackness,” he said. To him, it goes back to Thelonious Monk and his dynamic use of space. (He once said, “the loudest noise in the world is silence.”)