Free Cycles matching grant puts shop closer to buying sound system

A matching grant has put Free Cycles closer to purchasing its sound system.

The fundraiser sits at a little above $8,900 with a target of $18,000.

Rockin’ Rudy’s offered a matching donation and recently increased it. If the GoFundMe reaches $11,500, the store will donate the final $6,500, according to Bob Giordano, the nonprofit’s executive director.

There are plenty of local musicians on the list, whether they play in funk groups, roots, punk or rock. The community bike shop has long offered up its space for bands of all genres in a laid-back environment. Giordano estimates that they’ve clocked 500 since 1996. Since vaccines became available, the shop has hosted shows for local bands in a city that lacks enough dedicated music venues.

They also host community events including readings, fundraisers, gatherings and performances, such as the recent stop by the Bread and Puppet Theatre.

The sound system belongs to their longtime partner, Attack & Release Sound, whose owner, Matt Olson, is transitioning out of the role. They’ve offered Free Cycles the chance to buy a system, built up over years just for the shop space. It’s a full P.A. that includes subwoofers, main speakers, monitors, the sound board, microphones and more, according to their page.

For more information, head to bit.ly/free-cycles.