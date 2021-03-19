Fresh murals emerge in alley installation for spring

Gilles-BringsYellow said the racial injustice, food scarcity and general sense of crises happening in our country and world now reminded her of the atrocities committed against her ancestors. But she has hope that we can learn as a society to take care of one another, the way she’s watched her family care for one another her whole life.

“It felt like we as a society we’re trying to emerge in what we were going to become,” she said. “Like we’re in that stage where we haven’t come out fully into the open and we’re just trying to figure out what it is we’re dealing with. And so it kind of reminded me visually of somebody’s kind of in the shadows and they’re about to come forward.”

Gilles-BringsYellow always tries to use real people in her paintings, whether by depicting them in her painting or by using historical photos like she did in “Journey.”

“I like that they were real people,” she said. “I think that people don’t really tell the stories of Native Americans and so you will get people who use Native American imagery in their art, but... they don’t have a name, they’re not tied to a place, they’re just like ‘oh you know Native Maiden’ or something. When it’s like ‘no we’re actual people. We have actual backstories. Our histories are also important.’”