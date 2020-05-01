From art to activity: Kalispell artist turns work into puzzles, coloring pages

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In an effort to create something both entertaining and educational for her son, artist Mandy Mohler is turning her work into at-home activities for both kids and adults alike.

The visionary behind Kalispell-based Field Guide Designs, Mohler is known for arranging groupings of items to create organized layouts. Her work started in the form of photo prints, but she also sells the object portraits as cards (you may have seen them while browsing at Rockin’ Rudy’s).

She’s always seen her art as having more potential than just being hung on a wall, and after stay-at-home orders went into effect due to the coronavirus pandemic, she was driven to turn her art into action. She’s now using her designs to produce coloring pages, jigsaw puzzles and more, and the new offerings have been flying off the shelves.

“They all sold out very quickly,” Mohler said of the puzzles, adding she had to reorder more pretty soon after the first shipment came in.

While stuck at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Mohler had been looking for pre-K activities for her 5-year-old-son Archie.