FrontierSpace alternative art gallery seeks new home

Ideally, they'd like something that resembles their current space: small and minimal, in the vicinity of downtown or the Hip Strip or the UM campus.

It's also cheap — rent was only about $230 a month, an affordable amount for a student-run enterprise. The bills are paid entirely by MFA students from UM who sign up as "co-directors." They manage the space and choose exhibitions, independent of any oversight or funding from the school, and pass it along to the next generation. They do get some help via private donations. There's a minimal $10 exhibition application fee that helps contribute.

Some prior co-directors formally converted it to a nonprofit, and they hold an annual fundraiser auction, which often features work donated by UM faculty or local working artists.

Barr, who's earning an MFA in ceramics and an MA in art history, joined because of the curatorial experience it offers — she's run her own studio and has experience with web design and marketing that she thought would be helpful to the group.

She also thought it was an uncommon space that you can't find in all arts-heavy communities, and makes a complementary contribution to the downtown, where their offerings get thrown into the mix down the street from landscape paintings and more traditional First Friday openings.