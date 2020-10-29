FrontierSpace gallery wants to go mobile

Barr said the “flexibility” and “potential” are wide. “It would be up to the directors how much they wanted to do with it, but the opportunity would be there,” she said.

***

FrontierSpace was started up a decade ago by Will Hutchinson and Nathan Tonning as a “no profit” art space, much like a loft studio in a bigger city. Since then, it’s been passed down from groups of graduate students, affiliated with but not run or funded by the School of Art. They pay the rent themselves, and formalized from zero-profit to a 501(c)3 nonprofit several years ago to help fund it.

FrontierSpace’s homebase from founding until this summer was a small storage space off in an alley off West Pine Street that they’d outfitted as a white-cube gallery. While small, it was a reliably surprising stop during the art walk — you might see video installations about toxic masculinity, playful ceramic sculptures of animals, sound art emulating the aurora borealis. The artists themselves and students and locals were usually clustered outside the gallery trading ideas, even when the temperatures dropped.