Garage as stage: UM brings choreography to unexpected places

Georgia Littig, a junior BFA dance student, choreographed a new modern piece for the show titled “golondrinas y los nidos arcilla” (“Swallows and Clay Nests.”) Her family is Puerto Rican and she grew up in that culture, but felt that as she progressed through high school she lost that part of herself.

“I realized the way I know myself best right now is through kinesthetic learning,” she said.

Her piece explores things she’s learned about herself, from her hip movements to her posture. The creation process itself made her realize that the most influential people in her life have been women, and she was able to “reciprocate that same progressive and thoughtful energy with female dancers” who “did everything and more” for the production.

Creating a piece to be performed in the round was a challenge — she wanted to make full use of the space and ensure “every person in their car was getting a little piece of love,” she said.

Seeing her work performed for a live audience again “ripped my heart into a billion beautiful pieces,” she said.

Draper presented a collaboration that required numbers they can’t have indoors right now. She choreographed the movement, and Andy Josten, a music composition major, wrote the score.