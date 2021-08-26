Garage gallery invites Missoula to make art

Stegmann's favorite part of the experience was the printing workshop. They created their own ink combining soot, for pigment, egg yolk, for viscosity and alcohol, to help it dry correctly. She thought it was fun to learn how to do something from scratch, but in particular she remembers one man who was struggling to get his ink right. It was too fluid and the leaf didn’t turn out right. So, he tried again. This time the leaf turned out beautifully, positioned right next to the sloppy one.

“It’s just one of those general things: Just try again and then it will eventually work,” she said. “I like that.”

Across the garage from Lai’s work are four small screens with hanging headphones, on each screen Bastian Hoffman gives a tutorial on how to fix a problem nobody asked him to fix.

In one video, part of his “Today I want to show you …” collection, he deconstructs a candle and then remakes it. In another he shows how to turn your workspace into a sheet of paper. A third video shows him constructing a permanent puddle and in the fourth he makes a bike that always cycles in the mud — literally always.