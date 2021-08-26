Garage gallery invites Missoula to make art

Outside the International House on the corner of Madison and Fifth streets a sign reads “Let’s Make Art.”
Curious individuals can make their way to the back of the house, where the garage door is open — frames and television screens hanging from the walls — welcoming anybody to take part in the silly, thoughtful and creative endeavors of the Garage artists.
The Garage is an exhibition of international artists, who all create art that their audiences can in some way participate in. It opened in late July and will go out with a bang, as it hosts a concert with Hermina Jean on Thursday at 7 p.m., before packing up on Saturday.
“This is one of the reasons why it's in the garage,” co-creator of the exhibit, Martin Leibinger, said. “Because it's also about making and not only about showing.”
Inside the garage people can study intricate plant drawings or listen to a German man explain how to create a permanent puddle. Outside the walls are lined with photos of curious sites in Missoula, a map of the world is hung with drawings of plants that impacted people’s lives and by a tree sits a bike outfitted with jugs and tubes.
Leibinger explained that a garage is a space where people can go to make things, and he wanted to take that spirit and use it to launch an art exhibition in Missoula. So, Leibinger and his wife, Cora Stegmann, worked with local artists Kain Brauneis and Michelle Postma, to make the project happen.
Leibinger and Stegmann moved to Missoula two years ago from Germany, and they’ve been missing the gallery work they did there since. When they learned their neighbors, Postma and Brauneis, were also artists, they decided to collaborate on a project together. It took a while to find the right space and pull the show together, but with the help of the University of Montana’s Global Engagement Office and the Zootown Arts Community Center, they found just the right spot in the International House’s garage.
They then found their artists by searching out old connections back in Europe, and from there the challenge was figuring out how to create a participatory art gallery with artists halfway across the world.
“How can we do this? How can we find a way to work remotely and also be participatory and involve audiences?” Leibinger posed. “And every one of these artists found a different way to approach it.”
I-Chen Lai is one of those artists. She moved to Germany recently from Taiwan, and Leibinger met her through a Ph.D. program in his home country. Her exhibit, “Botanical Encounter,” is part of an ongoing project based on the 16th century naturalist book “Codex Kentmanus,” one of the oldest collections of plant drawings.
Copies of the book’s work line the walls of the garage and at the center Lai asks the audience the question: “What is your most memorable encounter with plants?”
Lai found the book in the Duchess Anna Amalia Library, a historical library full of even more historical literature and documents. She was inspired by the book and decided to recreate it with the help of people all around the world.
Participants of the Garage gallery can be a part of her work, by simply drawing a plant that has left an imprint on them and describing why it was so memorable to them.
“A lot of people came and said like, I know I really can't draw and I can't do that, and then it was really rewarding when they did it in the end,” Leibinger said.
He added that he liked her narrative approach over the traditional documenting approach. He said one of the submissions depicted some daisies from a woman in Germany.
“She said she grew up in Cologne in the time after the Second World War in the 1950s, and everything was kind of ruined in the city,” he said. “But the daisies would always come back. And this was kind of her childhood memory, that this is that kind of just reliable flower that would always come back.”
In a leaf printing workshop, with students at the UM Flats, he said one person pressed a potato leaf and said: “This plant drastically influenced my BMI.”
“So this is the kind of range of responses,” he said after laughing.
Stegmann's favorite part of the experience was the printing workshop. They created their own ink combining soot, for pigment, egg yolk, for viscosity and alcohol, to help it dry correctly. She thought it was fun to learn how to do something from scratch, but in particular she remembers one man who was struggling to get his ink right. It was too fluid and the leaf didn’t turn out right. So, he tried again. This time the leaf turned out beautifully, positioned right next to the sloppy one.
“It’s just one of those general things: Just try again and then it will eventually work,” she said. “I like that.”
Across the garage from Lai’s work are four small screens with hanging headphones, on each screen Bastian Hoffman gives a tutorial on how to fix a problem nobody asked him to fix.
In one video, part of his “Today I want to show you …” collection, he deconstructs a candle and then remakes it. In another he shows how to turn your workspace into a sheet of paper. A third video shows him constructing a permanent puddle and in the fourth he makes a bike that always cycles in the mud — literally always.
“What’s nice about his tutorials is that they're really, for me, I think fun to watch and also fun to do, because it's kind of a challenge, 'oh can I do it as well?'” Leibinger said. “And I think for him, it is also this idea that, yeah, if you do want to do something that nobody did before, then it's more a challenge to find a solution than just fixing your bike or something.”
Leibinger took on that challenge for First Friday and constructed the bike that always cycles in the mud. They had to attach jugs of water or mud to the bike so even if it’s dry, the dripping water will create mud. He said it was harder to build than he thought it would be, but fun nonetheless.
“There is a woman with two little children who comes regularly and they love these things,” he said. “And they always made me drive the bike.”
“I wouldn't have expected that, in particular, the children would be so into this work, which kind of seems to be a little bit of a comment on work routines and what is the worth of labor and stuff like that,” Stegmann said. “The kids just loved it because it's so ridiculous.”
Leibinger said it's the people like the woman and her two kids who come regularly that have been the most rewarding for him in this project.
“I liked the idea of establishing a space like that means something to people,” he said.
Around the outside of the garage hang a handful of photographs part of the project Nicolas Vionnet from Switzerland and Wouter Sibum from the Netherlands are working on called “Urban Spaces.”
“They work with spaces that they found interesting because they have some traces of history or they seem kind of odd in some way, they give you some open questions,” Leibinger said.
These spaces in Missoula include a historic bear pen in Greenough Park, an oddly placed metal gateway to a Clark Fork beach, a grassy medium, an unusual patch of dirt and concrete and a not-really-an-alleyway corner of downtown.
Usually the two artists pick an interesting spot in one of their “urban spaces” and then they create some sort of public disturbance, an oddly placed fountain or rearranged benches, Leibinger said. They do something to make the space feel not quite the way it should be.
Vionnet and Sibum picke one of the five spots in Missoula and with the help of incoming freshman at UM, Leibinger and the others have collected an assortment of Missoula specific sounds, that will seem out of place.
Leibinger didn’t want to give away the surprise, so he didn’t disclose the final location, but those curious can ask him at the gallery themselves, or wander Missoula trying to find it.
Leibinger is happy with how the gallery has gone so far, even as its closing date approaches. He’s happy to have been able to share what he loved most about his home in Germany, with his new home in Montana.
He said in his experience, art shows in Europe are more participatory, while those he’s been to in Missoula are less so. He thinks including the audience in the art-making process can deepen their connection to the work in a powerful way.
“I think it really makes a difference to open up a new perspective or perception or find new aspects of oneself while encountering art, much more than just looking at it I think,” he said.
But he’s also been surprised to learn how connected and supportive Missoula is. They were able to acquire so much of what they needed for the exhibition by borrowing it or finding it used for cheap at Home ReSource, and the ZACC helped them find the permission they needed for the Urban Spaces project.
He said competition for funding between nonprofits has made them neglect to help one another in his experience, but in Missoula they all lift each other up however they can and he was grateful for that support.
He also wanted to thank the Montana Arts Council, Arts Missoula, Braveheart Tree Care and the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany San Francisco, for their funding support.
Somewhere, in some strange Missoula space, passersby will be surprised to hear unusual bursts of sound that don’t quite belong, even after the Garage exhibit is packed up and gone.
The Botanical Encounter will continue as Lai collects more people’s plant stories and Hoffmann will continue to share his tutorials on his website.
“Sometimes art can change things in real life,” Leibinger said. “I don't say that it has to, but I just like the idea that art can trigger some dynamics, which in the end kind of could make some difference in life.”