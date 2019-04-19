Shopping online doesn't offer much time for interaction. Allison Reaves, a clothing designer, wanted to make sure The General Public, her new brick-and-mortar shop on West Front Street, can distinguish itself that way. Think First Friday openings, workshops, small concerts and design that's playful and inviting.
Reaves' own line — under the General Public label — is inspired by functional workwear, particularly old-school hunting gear from the 1970s and '80s. Since modern workwear and outdoor clothing can be "sleek and modern," she likes the idea of making streetwear that is "really simple, and modest and comfortable, but still unique in a way, so you still stand out," she said. The clothes, made from denim, canvas and linens, sometimes take the form of baggy jumpsuits, and other forms that are modest and comfortable, rather than "revealing, and the classic sexualized garment," she said.
Reaves grew up in Missoula and studied apparel design at Oregon State University, and started her own clothing line, the General Public, in Portland in 2016. She was thinking of ways to come back home, but needed a career to bring with her. The shops around Portland that have multiple purposes (clothes-plus-art, etc.) seemed rare in Missoula, so the General Public storefront came to be.
The space on West Front has her own workshop area, and room for one-of-a-kind pieces by 30-some vendors or designers she knows from Portland and trips to New York for fashion events. When she says "unique," she's being literal, and plans to stock one of a particular item and won't re-order it. The price point for some of the clothes won't be cheap, but she hopes people will spend more on handmade clothes that last longer. (She's going to stock some vintage clothes, too, that will be on the lower end.)
The interactive portion comes with small concerts and art shows. She sees the space as "blank canvas" in some ways, for different mediums, events and community-building get-togethers.
June West, a singer-songwriter from Missoula, brought up the idea of a small concert, and the Small Shop Sessions were born. West's show later this month, with only 20 tickets, is sold out. She'll play, along with Junior, a new trio from Caroline Keys, Hermina Harold and Jenny Fawcett.
The First Friday events will skew toward younger or edgier artists, who often rely on alternative venues on First Friday to get public attention for their work. Reaves is considering a regular "coloring book" wall, where the artist of the month can make a line drawing that visitors can fill in.
She brought in artist Jack Metcalf to design the interior, which has a playful but all-white design that can be rotated seasonally.
"I aimed to create an unique space that blended the feeling of an art gallery (pedestals) with a bit of the unexpected (asymmetrical pockets and recessed features) while keeping everything subtly fun and welcoming. I look at the space as a blank canvas by keeping a very limited color palette with the build-out so the merchandise can stand out," he said.
The back room, where Reaves is showing housewares like ceramics, has a photo op. Metcalf built a "sword in the stone" that you can remove and pose with. (The stone is made from carved and glued insulation foam, and painted.)
"The idea behind the piece came from thinking of a way the store can be more social media friendly. So there is this seasonally rotating photo-op customers can pose at after trying on clothes, and potentially post the image to Instagram," he wrote.