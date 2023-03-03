Fans of physical media, those who prefer the warmth of vinyl or even the fuzzy analogue of VHS, take note. The Roxy Record Sale is on tap this Sunday, with records, CDs, tapes, books, clothes, merch and other interesting oddities.

The sale is on Sunday, March 5, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Missoula Senior Center. Early birds can pay $5 to get in from 9-10 a.m. From 10 to 3, it’s $2.

The nonprofit’s executive director, Mike Steinberg, said he’d noticed a public radio station in Spokane had a successful sale like this, and thought it was a great thing for a community organization to do.

“Are people really going to want to donate stuff every year? It turns out, they do,” he said.

The Roxy collects donations for the sale that are priced to move at a dollar each. They’re still accepting them if you have any physical media you want to drop off until March 5 during business hours.

Ear Candy, Rockin’ Rudy’s Record Heaven and Slant Street Records will be there, too. They have collectors coming from Butte and Great Falls to set up tables with thousands of records as well.

If anyone is curious about the appeal of VHS, Steinberg said that there are many titles on VHS that haven’t been reformatted for DVD or streaming.

The sale typically raises between $3,000 to $5,000, not including costs, that goes to the nonprofit’s general operations.

On Friday, the boxes of donated material at that theater were stacked up, topped by a giant stuffed-animal bear head, a sort of mascot for the new release “Cocaine Bear.” (Which is doing very well, Steinberg said, and thankfully not showing at the same time as the International Wildlife Film Festival.)

The vinyl includes staples such as The Beatles’ “Revolver,” David Bowie’s “Aladdin Sane,” the Sugar Hill Gang and more. Albums by folk singer Judy Collins were stacked next to a copy of “Three” by Bob James, a smooth jazz fusion keyboardist who’s among the most sampled artists in hip-hop, including a track by Ghostface Killah.

One choice selection is a CD copy of “Satan is Real” by the Louvin Brothers. Steinberg said the old-time country-gospel duo were influential on the Americana and alt-country scenes — the Byrds covered “The Christian Life,” on their album, “Sweetheart of the Rodeo,” for instance. The cover features a photo of the two, clad in white suits, standing among fiery rocks with a tall cardboard cutout of the Devil.

There was a small selection of 7-inches. Most are music, even a Wagner selection, but there were other unexpected releases you won’t find at any other sale, such as veterinary doctors Lee Phillips and William Zontine’s record, “Significance of Urine Specific Gravity Determination and Interpretation” and its B-side, “Common Tests Performed on Canine Urine with Interpretation of Findings.”

While the title is obscure, some apparently are looking for it. On Discogs, a music collector's website, one person is listed under "have." Four are listed as "want."