To celebrate the release of their newest album, “Be Edise,” Gilda House is bringing their electric sound and real world-inspired music to Missoula.

The Billings-based band has been gaining traction since it was formed by the lead singer Meg Gildehaus, the band’s namesake. A lifelong musician, Gildehaus has been playing violin since she was young and in high school began taking vocal lessons and experimenting with recording music.

If you go Gilda House is playing the ZACC Show Room on Thursday, May 11. Queenager and Jesse, the Ocelet share the bill. Doors 7 p.m., show 7:30. $15.

Gildehaus later tried her hand at studying music but grew discouraged by the structure and competitiveness of the academic world. After a brief hiatus from performing, Gildehaus found her way back playing violin and singing in another Billings-based band. The reentry to music was inevitable, Gildehaus said.

“I think if you’re an artist or a musician you kind of don’t really have a choice,” Gildehaus said. “Eventually, you just have to do it again because that’s what you do.”

In 2019, Gildehaus started to write and create on her own and in 2021 released her first full album, “AB Side A.” She created the album to be the first part, or “side A,” to a second album, which she had not yet written.

Around the same time of creating and releasing the first album, she joined forces with Tony Morales, the band’s synth player. About a year later, drummer Nick Miles joined in and the three got started on the second album.

Gildehaus had always intended it to be a companion to the first, but the final vision wasn’t clear until they started writing the song, “Secrets.” The songwriting process inspired Gildehaus to create the second album as a response to the first.

The first album looks at “larger patterns in our world that are difficult to face,” Gildehaus said, while “Be Edise” takes those same concepts and turns them inward. The songs bring up concepts like anxiety, depression, deep issues within our culture and how to live a more meaningful life.

“It definitely faces, like, the weird repercussions of capitalism and being a really divided society and not being able to see each other as humans,” Gildehaus said.

Each song on the first album has a companion song on the second. On the first album, the song “Next Time” is about “being lost in the throes of depression, anxiety, whatever the demon is,” Gildehaus explained.

The corresponding song on the second album is “When It Is Raining,” which is about leaning into those same feelings and demons as opposed to shoving them under the rug.

Despite the somewhat heavy concepts, the song is a punchy dance tune with haunting electric sounds. The other tracks on the album are equally dance-worthy with playful yet brooding melodies and dynamic beats that are the result of each band member’s skill, creativity and ability to collaborate.

The band’s synth-infused indie-pop style lends itself to the high-energy shows that it brings to the stage. To pair with the music, the band’s drummer created a light show that Gildehaus describes as emotive and helps to bring the audience into each song.

Gildehaus intends for each song to be a chance for listeners to explore the more challenging parts of existence in a positive way. The second album was inspired by her own journey through the hardships and lessons learned in marriage, divorce, love and life. It became a chance for her to explore what she’s learned and share it with listeners and fans.

But even with the albums’ completion, Gildehaus says the learning process is never complete.

“It’s not like I have the answers or anything,” Gildehaus said. “But it’s [the album] like a roadmap to re-centering and figuring out how to have a healthier perspective and be a kinder, more open and kinder person.”