Great things ahead: Little Feat’s Bill Payne on success, creativity, and living in Montana

Considering the extravagance and glamour of typical rock n’ roll chronicles, Bill Payne’s path to becoming a benchmark keyboardist perhaps isn’t very thrilling. That’s not to suggest that it’s an uninteresting journey, but rather a prudent and humble one, a narrative analogous to the man himself.

Payne’s introduction to playing piano started with his mother sitting him on her knee and teaching him to play “Vaya Con Dios,” a popular Western tune. Seated at an awkwardly and uncomfortably designed upright, he and his mother would be positioned together in the basement for many hours on end. Through her interpretation of the sheet music, he took his first leap at developing a personal musical sound.

Not long afterward, he began taking piano lessons from a woman named Ruth Newman. He was “about 5 or 6,” as he recalls, and he had already practically worn out the keys playing the same song — "The Ballad of Davey Crockett." Ruth encouraged him to play by ear and to be open to what came of improvisation. But Ruth also emphasized erudition and told Bill’s mother that she would see to it that the boy could read and interpret music.

That double-pronged philosophy of respecting instincts while revering the principal of study has guided Payne’s artistic output throughout the subsequent seven decades.

“Ruth was a great teacher, and one of the most clarifying aspects of my career,” said Payne, 73, a longtime Paradise Valley resident. “Ruth aided and abetted me messing around with all these different forms of improvisation on the piano. But she emphasized being a practical learner, too.”

Another “clarifying aspect” for him as a boy, he says, was his sister Ann’s eclectic record collection and hip selection of radio stations.

“Ann, who is nine years older, she got me to listening to the radio and Elvis Presley’s 'Hound Dog' down at the record store. I heard Little Richard’s “Slippin’ and Slidin’” and his piano, his singing, the sax solo at the end. And when I was in the fifth grade, there was a song called “Big Boy Pete,” by The Olympics. My love of music grew from that. Those are two instances I could remember where music captured and moved me.”

Born in Waco, Texas, Bill spent from about age 2 onward as a resident of California’s Central Coast, where its laid-back weather and passive charms formed his attitude toward music.

“The ocean and the waves and the seagulls, in music I was replicating what I had heard and saw,” says Payne. “California was a big part of my developing vocabulary. Dad couldn’t carry a tune, and mom adored music, playing Nat King Cole and West Side Story and the theme to Lawrence of Arabia. My sister graduated high school in 1958, so it was the skirts and shoes of the time, and I absorbed some of that as a kid. Ventura (northwest of Los Angeles) and surfing became a part of life. It was The Beach Boys, and at age 15 living in Santa Maria, my vocabulary of music opened up and guys I was playing with were huge fans of musicians like James Brown. Later, it was Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention and all of these eclectic things just exploded.”

After graduating from Ventura High School, he joined Little Feat in 1969, and, despite of few breaks and gaps, he is still playing music in the band.

'Not handcuffed by genre': Little Feat’s success

While Little Feat formed more than 50 years ago, their story is still being written, recorded and performed. The band’s puree of country-blues-folk-jazz-rockabilly spawned a number of earthy, free-spirited numbers, memorable hybrids such as “Oh Atlanta,” “Time Loves A Hero,” “Tripe Face Boogie,” and “Truck Stop Girl.”

Payne connects both the band’s initial popularity and sustained longevity to its ability to go beyond boundaries, to its willingness to let loose an organic synthesis that drew from and leaned on California-inspired rock and Dixie-stirred funk-boogie.

“I like the fact that people are doing different things, musically. It’s about influences — what are you influenced by and can you bring that into your vocabulary," he said. "Keeping your options open — that’s the core of what Little Feat has managed to. We were always cognizant of what we wanted to present of others’ music. You could start a song with a bluesy feel and mesh it into a John Coltrane jazz thing, or whatever, and I think that that is a very healthy thing.”

Citing the catalog of Little Feat songs as an example, Payne says that it is all right for a musician to resist the notion of being limited to a certain genre.

“I don’t want to be handcuffed by any genre," he said. "You don’t need to be from New Orleans to play Dixieland jazz-style or from Germany to comprehend and enjoy Beethoven. Music is the freedom to combine things and find and build connection. Music is like the walls being torn down between things. We need rules and regulations, but we need an avenue of freedom. As a creative person, I don’t want to be tethered to something that gets in the way of how I create and how I look at other people.”

Testament to his flexibility, for the past four decades Payne has worked in studios and on the road with a long list of rock n’ roll Hall of Famers, including James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Bob Seger, Bonnie Raitt, Emmy Lou Harris, Jimmy Buffett, and The Doobie Brothers. In addition to his work with Little Feat, Payne is a current member of The Doobie Brothers, and an honorary member of Leftover Salmon, a Colorado-based psychedelic jam band that he has toured and recorded with in the past.

In addition to a well-respected career in music, Payne writes poetry and non-fiction and enjoys the pursuit of photography. Momentum, he says, lays the foundation for superb art; but a lack of curiosity, in his experience, leads only to inertia.

“We are not always on a life path where we know where we are going,” said Payne. “We go from wide open to a brick wall when your sense of momentum and curiosity stops because of fear or something else. We hit those pockets in life. And it takes effort to pull yourself out of a tailspin. I’m always looking to open up new pathways and I’m lucky to have found good momentum and a creative spirit through things like photography, and the music, the band, and the writing of music, and even being a sessions guy.”

Great things ahead

Probing the future, Payne expects that the most recently formed incarnation of the Little Feat band will be the most musically diverse and exciting one yet.

“During COVID-19, I recorded three songs with Little Feat, including 'Long Distance Love' and that’s what we were doing then – a little bit of long distance love," he said. "There were no distractions anymore, I guess. You were where you are. I found it frustrating at times, because I have always been one to do it, and to do it quickly. But I’ve learned patience, and there is nothing wrong with learning that … we’ve got a nice horn section that we’ve hired and those guys all worked with Levon Helm. We’ve got an engineer who works with Steely Dan and Donald Fagen. I’ve got a lot of great things thrown at me, and I still have the energy to do them.”

Payne said that he has also recently recorded some new jams with The Doobie Brothers and that he has been touring with the group again as part of their 50th anniversary celebration this summer.

Reflecting on a life comprised of a strong desire to live it, Payne said that he is grateful that, decades ago, he picked the “perfect space to land in Montana,” with the Yellowstone River winding at the front of his property.

“Since the 1980s, Montana has been the place for me to slow and calm down and be creative,” says Payne. “As a musician, in a sense the world is your backyard, but here I have a good contingent of people whom I know and love. It’s my home and the focal point of my life when I’m not touring.”