Green Light: Benefits of CBD vs. THC

The legalization of recreational marijuana in Montana has made it possible for responsible adults to choose their intoxicant of choice. There are also numerous mental and physical health benefits from the legal consumption of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana.

But not all weeds are created equal, and while most folks associate marijuana with getting stoned, that feeling is created by the amount of THC in the plant and can vary wildly by strain. In fact, some strains contain barely any THC at all and instead have a dominant amount of cannabidiol, or CBD.

There are three types of CBD that can be found in a variety of products, and they all provide the benefits of marijuana without the intoxicating effects of THC. Full-spectrum CBD retains all components of the cannabis plant, including trace amounts of THC, but not enough to cause the stoned effect caused by typical marijuana. Then there is broad-spectrum CBD, which removes the THC completely but retains the other chemical compounds found in cannabis. Finally, CBD isolate is a purely concentrated form that contains no other cannabis plant compounds.

Regardless of purity or concentration, CBD products can be found in a variety of forms for consumption. Flowers from the plant, or buds, with a CBD dominant profile can be smoked just the same as the high-octane stuff. CBD-infused topical oils and lotions can be used to treat muscles and joints, as well as some skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. Gummies, pills and tinctures are also available for more full-body physical relief.

There are many reasons that a CBD dominant variety may be preferable to the THC version. For one, CBD is federally legal and restricted only at state level, making it easier to obtain for most adults. Additionally, the CBD strains retain the same benefits as standard marijuana consumption and can be used to treat an array of maladies without any intoxicating effects. Conditions that can be treated with CBD include migraines, epilepsy, autoimmune diseases, chronic pain, inflammation, depression and anxiety.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0