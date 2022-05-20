Green Light: Hashish concentrates cannabis

Of the many forms that marijuana can take, hashish is one of the oldest methods of concentrating cannabis plant matter for maximum effect. Hash, as it’s commonly known, is made by compressing or purifying parts of the cannabis plant into a concentrated substance. Hash is typically consumed by smoking with marijuana flower or tobacco, as it burns too quickly to be smoked on its own.

The long history of hash began well before the first written record of its use in a pamphlet published in Cairo in 1123 CE. For centuries, hash was primarily consumed as an edible, as smoking was uncommon in the Old World until after the introduction of tobacco in the 1500s. By the 18th century, hash had made its way to Europe and saw widespread use as a medicinal product.

Hash is essentially made by isolating the sticky resin glands, or trichomes, from the plant material. These trichomes contain the most cannabinoids, and are mostly concentrated on the flowering buds of female marijuana plants.

Traditionally, hash was prepared manually by rubbing or pressing marijuana plant matter between the fingers or hands. This technique is still in use around the world, and produces the highest potency product without the use of solvents or a distillation process.

Modern methods of hash manufacturing can vary from mechanical to chemical extraction processes. However, when solvents are involved, the resulting product is typically referred to as "hash oil" or "honey oil." These liquid extracts are technically not hash, as the glands of the plant are no longer intact in the final product.

The appearance of hash will vary depending on the extraction method used and the amount of plant matter remaining in the product. Hash is a solid substance, typically light or dark brown in color, and can range in consistency from brittle to malleable. The purest hash will start to melt a bit at body temperature, and have a fragrant and aromatic scent. Lower quality hash can have a musty or even moldy aroma.

