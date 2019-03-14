If you go

Three MFA shows including "Narratives of Place," by Dean Leeper, "Greetings From..." by Casey Schachner and "What Comes After Longing," by Zach Williams will be on display in the Gallery of Visual Arts from March 14 to April 5.

The GVA is in the Social Sciences building on the UM campus. It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The gallery will be closed from March 25-29 for spring break.