Hadley Ferguson: Letting the Big Sky shine in 'New Works'

A full landscape doesn’t require a large canvas.

In Hadley Ferguson’s newest works, she condenses evocative scenes, often the rolling hills and outsized skies of western Montana, into half a foot square.

“To actually paint it is more intimate,” the Missoula artist said. “It’s almost more meditative than the big ones.”

Her medium requires her to think quickly, since acrylic, a plastic-based paint, dries faster than oil. (She’s allergic to some of the chemicals contained in oil-based paint.)

The largest ones in the show are 2 feet wide, and that particular sensation she gets begins to disappear at that scale.

“I start to lose my ability to get that intimate feeling,” she said. These are a way to emphasize the light, and let it "shine out, and I think it does it better."

The “New Works” exhibition at Radius emphasizes the intimate side. Many are 6-by-6 inches, but the style is similar to the murals for which she’s known.

Ferguson, who has multiple system atrophy, a form of Parkinson’s disease that affects the nervous system, painted all of these lap-sized acrylics on board.

“I did this whole show out of my bed at home,” she said. “It’s an easy size to work with.”

Her intentions with the exhibition were twofold. “First it was to show that even though things have changed a lot with my health, that I could still paint,” she said.

Second, the past winter had been hard for her household. So the creation of these “became more about doing it for the whole family, just to have something beautiful come out of what’s been difficult," she said. "That was most of my energy going into this.”

While Ferguson spent the first several weeks of May in the hospital, she still completed enough pieces for the show, with plans of adding a few more before it closes at the end of June.

Since her diagnosis in 2010, she's been involved with advocacy efforts, including artistic projects, such as a “Tree of Resilience” sculpture she made with collaborator Carolyn Meier that bears hand-cut metal leaves and quotes from people who live with Parkinson’s. It was displayed at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture before heading to New York, where it's displayed at the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

***

Even in her murals, Ferguson preferred brushes that are as tiny as you can find. She trained in architectural drawing and mural painting, both of which require a high degree of specificity.

These pieces are brimming with visual information, even though they're depicting wide-open, uncrowded spaces. See “Missoula Alley at Night,” which shows downtown in early evening with thread-sized power lines draping under the lamplight. In one landscape, she rendered a few distant trees in brush marks the size of a freshly ground speck of pepper.

Lisa Simon, co-owner of the Radius, believes it’s the best selection Ferguson's brought them since they began working together in 2017.

The paintings’ appeal is obvious — Simon called them beautiful and charming. The show, which went up at the beginning of the month, is almost entirely sold out. That's a reflection of the following Ferguson developed through public murals, Simon said. While the mural work was very visible and “very grand,” it wasn’t the same in one key way: “People couldn’t buy those."

The fact that these works are smaller, and priced accordingly, means it’s likely the first time that some fans could purchase one.

***

The love of zeroing in on the small things has been there since the beginning for the Missoula native.

“I really grew my art career by painting detail in murals,” Ferguson said, which requires her to be accurate with a particular narrative.

"I think my comfort zone is always the detail, and I tend to pack a lot of detail into the murals,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson graduated from the University of Montana in 1999, studying drawing and sculpture. She began working on murals after moving to Oregon and working for the McMenamin Co. After returning to Missoula, she painted large-scale public projects around the city. They include the “Heart of Missoula” at the corner of Broadway and Higgins Avenue, and another in the University of Montana Forestry Building. In Helena, she painted a series of murals, “Women Build Montana,” for the Capitol that touched on women’s roles in the state’s history, spanning both Indigenous and settler cultures.

That work was defined both by its large scale and close attention to little things, not only in tiny markings but accuracy of the particular historical traits.

In landscapes, it’s a matter of finding the focal point for the compositions. Some of the pieces include figures, but it’s important to her that they’re “a part of a scene” rather than the subject itself as they would be in a portrait. “You feel like you’re a part of something with them,” she said. In “Walking the Perimeter,” a silhouette traverses a field, away from the viewer, as the sun begins to descend over the mountains, leaving them shrouded in yellow light or blue shadow.

***

The compositions are focused mostly on the Montana landscape, and within that wildly popular genre her style is easy to pick out from across a room. She uses a gel medium to lay down a base texture on board rather than canvas, which reads as an undercurrent of hatched brush strokes. She wants to avoid both the “flat” quality that acrylic can have on board and the texture when it's applied to canvas.

She paints from photographs provided to her by friends. Sometimes the actual location can be identified with an easy guess — “Prayer Flags at Dawn” guides the viewer’s eye from the sunset to a row of rainbow colored cloths, shot at the Garden of a Thousand Buddhas in Arlee.

But generally, other than a wide-angle view of the Mission Mountains, she wants to leave the location ambiguous so viewers can read into it however they like.

In most of the landscapes, the sky is dominant — one piece is even called “Theater of the Sky.”

“I’m focusing more on the skies than I am the actual landscape,” she said. She enjoys the effect of how the intense tone of the sky "bounces off the landscape."

In "Theater," fog obscures the silhouette of mountain ranges; above, curling and flowing clouds come alive in deep blue, peach-red and glowing yellow.

The under-painting is “getting all the data down,” she said. “Then the color is the point when you can really play and make it its own piece.”

