 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Helena author to read from historical novel

  • 0
'The Remarkable Cause'

"The Remarkable Cause."

Helena author Jean O’Connor will read from her historical novel, “The Remarkable Cause: A Novel of James Lovell and the Crucible of the Revolution,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

O’Connor taught in Montana for 37 years, mostly in Helena, and won a High School Teacher of Excellence Award in 2018 from the National Council of Teachers of English. She based the book on one of the lesser-known founders. In an email she said she researched using primary sources such as letters, documents and publications of the era to develop a fictional retelling.

The book was published in February 2021 by Knox Press.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jason Momoa to produce a documentary about legendary Hawaiian swimmer Duke Kahanamoku

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News