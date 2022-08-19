Helena author to read from historical novel

Helena author Jean O’Connor will read from her historical novel, “The Remarkable Cause: A Novel of James Lovell and the Crucible of the Revolution,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

O’Connor taught in Montana for 37 years, mostly in Helena, and won a High School Teacher of Excellence Award in 2018 from the National Council of Teachers of English. She based the book on one of the lesser-known founders. In an email she said she researched using primary sources such as letters, documents and publications of the era to develop a fictional retelling.