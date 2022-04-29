Here are the winner's at this year's International Wildlife Film Festival

The winners at the 45th International Wildlife Film Festival have been announced.

They include “Fire of Love,” a portrait of volcanologist couple Katia and Maurice Krafft, whose pioneering work ultimately cost them their lives. Director Sara Rosa’s film won Best Feature. “The Territory,” in which director Alex Pritz takes viewers onto the ground in the Amazon as Indigenous groups fight deforestation, won in two categories. It took the Best of Festival and Best Sustainable Planet Category awards.

The festival and lineup, held indoors at the Roxy Theater for the first time since 2019, seemed to “sparkle with energy, resilience, curiosity and creativity,” Carrie Richer, the festival director, said in a news release.

“This year’s winners span the globe and demonstrate exceptional filmmaking. Our awardees exemplify scrappy, bold work and that grit has been a value of IWFF’s for 45 years now.”

Some of the films will screen again on Saturday, April 30, at the Roxy Theater.

2 p.m.: “Wildlife Warriors”

4 p.m.: “Fire of Love”

6 p.m.: “Tracking Notes: The Secret of Mountain Lions”

The virtual festival runs from May 1-7. Go to wildlifefilms.org to see the catalog.

This year's winners

Best Short Short:

“La Voz Del Mar: Hope for Hawksbill Turtles”

Best Short:

“Deveraux Bank: Reflections of a Cultural Ornithologist”

Best Feature:

“Fire of Love”

Best Series:

“Wildlife Warriors”

Best Student Film:

“Sonora”

Best Youth Program:

“The Royal Elephants of Samburu”

Best New Vision Film:

“Wrought”

Best Living with Wildlife program:

“Returning Home”

Best Animal Behavior program:

“My Garden of a Thousand Bees”

Best Wildlife Conservation Program:

“KǪ̀K'ETÌ: Walking with Caribou”

Best Sustainable Planet Category:

“The Territory”

Best of Festival:

“The Territory”

The judges this year are Roshan Patel, a resident filmmaker and photographer at Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute; Erin Gomez, assistant professor of wildlife biology at the University of Montana; and Colleen Thurston, assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord College of Journalism and a Sundance Indigenous Film Fellow.

