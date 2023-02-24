The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival announced the award winners in its juried competitions on Thursday night.

Top honors go to a film about a Kurdish carpenter who makes artificial limbs for victims of landmines, an ecologist recovering from a devastating injury, a female Indian Relay rider and the inhabitants of a Yugoslav museum that never properly opened.

According to a festival news release, the competitions included 17 world premieres, nine North American premieres and four U.S. premieres.

The winners of the short and mini-doc categories automatically qualify for nomination by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for an Oscar in the short documentary competition.

The 20th annual event will continue through Sunday, including additional screenings of the winning films, according to a news release.

The 2023 competition jury welcomed several Big Sky filmmaker alumni and representatives from Mountainfilm, Breakwater Studios, BendFilm, Stanford University, DCTV, the New Yorker Documentary and Hollywood Shorts Film Festival.

Mini-Doc Competition

(Films 15 minutes and under)

Jury: Daniel Lambroso, Lucy Lerner, Whitney Skauge

Best Mini-Doc Winner

‘Dartaş’ (‘Carpenter’)

Xelîl Shragerd (director and producer)

2023, Kurdistan – 14 min. (World Premiere)

Synopsis: In the remote mountains of Iran, an old Kurdish carpenter scavenges wood to hand carve artificial limbs for people who have lost their legs in landmine explosions.

Jury statement: “For their stunning imagination of documentary language and form — with breathtaking images from a country rarely seen in this way — we present the Best Mini-Doc Award to ‘Carpenter.’ ”

Mini-Doc Artistic Vision Award

‘Shadow of a Dog’

Sean Paulsen and Brad Wickham

2022, USA – 10 min. (World Premiere)

Synopsis: “A mysterious New Yorker tracks down lost pets for a living. When a dog goes missing in a Brooklyn cemetery, he gets to work.”

Jury statement: “For their creative camera work and evocative, affecting score, we present an Artistic Vision Award to Sean Paulsen and Brad Wickham's ‘Shadow of a Dog.’”

Short Competition

Films between 15 and 40 minutes in length

Jury: Kimberley Browning, Penny Lane, Jamie Meltzer

Best Short Winner

'Between Earth & Sky'

Andrew Nadkarni (director), Swetha Regunathan, Katie Schiller (producers)

Synopsis: “For her entire professional career, renowned ecologist Nalini Nadkarni pioneered climbing techniques to study the Costa Rican rainforest canopy. Now, after surviving a life-threatening fall from a tree, she must turn her research inward to understand the processes of disturbance and recovery in her own life.”

Jury statement: “Through breathtaking cinematography and dynamic editing, this film sublimely captures the inspirational resilience and bravery of forestry biologist Nalini Nadkarni. The filmmaker weaves Nalini's unyielding quest to heal the planet through the trees of the forest with her own journey to face and overcome her own deeply personal trauma.”

Short Artistic Vision Award

'Chicken Stories'

Jonathan Pickett (director)

2023, USA – 18 minutes (World Premiere)

Synopsis: “Imagine a coop of egg-laying hens whose free-range lifestyle creates challenges; a coop of wild, rescue roosters who just might kill each other; and a coop of newborn baby chicks for whom daily survival is a delicate, fragile thing. On a start-up farm outside Oakland, these various chicken flocks surmount daily obstacles while the newbie farmers attempt to Google their way to help.”

Jury statement: “The jury presents an Artistic Vision Award to ‘Chicken Stories’ for its unusual and quirky storytelling, which brought us into a world of vulnerability, joy and grief in a humorous and surprising way.”

Big Sky Award

Presented to a film that artistically honors the character, history, tradition and imagination of the American West.

Jury: Jon Ayon, Julian Cautherley, Hanna Mason

Big Sky Award winner

‘Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun’

Banchi Hanuse (director), Carey Newman, Isabelle Pullen, Mike Wavrecan (producers)

2023, Canada – 89 minutes (World Premiere)

Synopsis: “An intimate and thrilling portrait of a young Siksika woman and the deep bonds between her father and family on the golden plains of Blackfoot Territory, as she prepares for one of the most dangerous horse races in the world. Indian Relay rider Logan Red Crow vaults bareback from horse to horse in exhilarating races. In this male-dominated sport, victory is an uphill battle.”

Big Sky Award Artistic Vision Award

‘Cowboy Poets’

Mike Day (director)

2022, USA – 83 minutes (Northwest Premiere)

Synopsis: “The unlikely combination of cowboys and poetry has been celebrated at the American National Cowboy Poetry Gathering since 1985. Through the written word, cowboys of the American West contend with their unique way of life, wrangling with their identity, environmental threats, and change. This documentary offers an intimate look at the lives of these modern-day cowboys.”

Jury statement: “The jury presents an Artistic Vision Award to ‘Cowboy Poets,’ a beautiful contemplation on poetry and the American West. This is a refreshing movie about the love of art and the West; people you wouldn’t typically expect to be poets or lovers of poetry, speak in elaborate verses. The Jury found the editing and cinematography striking, much like constructing a poem in and of itself.”

Feature Competition

Films over 40 minutes in length

Jury: Samir Ljuma, Ryan Maxey, Dara Messinger

Best Feature winner

‘Museum of the Revolution’

Srđan Keča (director and producer), Vanja Jambrović (producer)

2021, Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic – 91 minutes

Synopsis: In 1961, a museum was planned in Belgrade as a tribute to Socialist Yugoslavia. It never got beyond the construction of the basement. Now, the outcasts of a society reshaped by capitalism live in the remnants of the museum. "Museum of the Revolution" follows three women who find refuge in each other as they are forced to leave their home in the museum to make way for a transforming city and society.

Feature Artistic Vision Award

‘Tolyatti Adrift’

Laura Sistero (director), Bernat Manzano (producer)

2022, Spain, France, Russia – 70 minutes

Synopsis: Tolyatti was the capital of car manufacturing in the Soviet Union. Once the symbol of socialist pride, today it is the Russian Detroit, with the highest youth unemployment rates in the country. To cope with the overwhelming uncertainty of the future, teenagers drift Soviet-era Lada cars over frozen lakes and through snowy streets. "Tolyatti Adrift" is an intimate portrait of Slava, Misha and Lera as they drift through their last year of high school on the precipice of adulthood.

Jury statement: “The jury presents an Artistic Vision Award to ‘Tolyatti Adrift,’ a striking documentary that illustrates the challenges youth face after the fall of industry and opportunity in their city, and the reclamation of expression and rebellion through drift driving. With stunning cinematography and a pulsating score, the tonal contrast brings a sense of hope and choice to these young people through the darkness around them.”