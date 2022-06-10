‘Here / There’ showcases UM art students’ ‘vibrancy’

There’s a room in Missoula where two-feet-tall blades of grass, porcelain bathroom sinks, bright yellow flowers and squishy, flesh-colored biomorphic objects can all be found.

That room is in the Zootown Arts Community Center’s Main Gallery, where artwork from students in the University of Montana’s Master of Fine Arts program will be on display through June in an exhibition titled “Here / There.” Showcasing the “vibrancy” of the program, each piece of artwork speaks for itself, said Emily Mulvaney, art student and exhibit organizer.

“All of our works are discussing completely different things, and we’re all interested in different things,” she said.

Mulvaney was tasked with writing a poem about the exhibit, and said the sheer breadth of the concepts being explored by her peers in their artwork was difficult to write about. Ultimately, the uniting factor came down to one simple thing.

“How each of us have our own origin stories, own histories, how everything in our lives brought us to this moment in this time,” she said. “That’s the thing that keeps us all connected.”

Having considered a career in medicine before pursuing art, Mulvaney’s work focuses on the human microbiome, featuring fleshy, jiggly, wonderfully strange pieces that explore the microscopic and “grotesque.”

Hanging just a few feet away from her sculpture are pieces from Susan Sintiere, a recent MFA graduate whose artwork featured plaster wall material, wallpaper, ceramic and floral elements.

Seeing her work alongside her classmates’ in the gallery was bittersweet, Sintiere said.

“It’s nice to be finished and completed, but it’s a little sad to not be around all the same people you worked so well with,” she said.

She and Mulvaney both commented on how tight-knit the program was, with students gathering in class on a weekly basis to offer critique, feedback and support. When all the pieces came together in a show like the one featured at the ZACC, the fruits of those sessions and all the artists’ hard work shows.

In a heavily- mixed artist show like “Here / There,” Sintiere said individual pieces have room to breathe a little.

“It creates these nice little isolated zones where you focus in on much more detail, smaller work,” she said. “It sort of forces the viewer to look around and look close … It becomes a more holistic interface that uses the entire space in a different way.”

It also allows viewers to see just how many ways one type of material can be used — no two ceramicists or painters or mixed media artists are alike.

“At the end of the day, we’re all going to shop in the same places and pick up the same materials, but our hands and mind function completely differently with it,” she said.

There’s something for everyone at the show, ZACC Gallery Manager Patricia Thornton said. She has worked with UM to bring in more MFA and BFA students’ to the gallery, as she believes they are valuable members of the arts community.

It also provides students with valuable exposure, as all types of people come through the ZACC looking for all types of art.

“It’s a beautiful show,” she said.

