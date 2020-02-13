Highlights for the opening day of Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

Here's the daily highlights at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival for Friday, Feb. 14.
Films
Valentine’s Day “soft opening,” featuring five short films about love, and a special musical guest. ZACC, 216 W. Main St. 7 p.m. Tickets $9 at the door or at bigskyfilmfest.org.
"Broken: A Sockumentary" — Explores the universal nature of heartbreak through interviews with real people and their stories, retold with the help of socks. This film is intended as a gift to all those who have had a broken heart.
"Coby and Stephen Are in Love" — Through handmade outfits and dancing, Coby, a 93-year-old retired Chinatown nightclub performer, and Stephen, an artist 20 years her junior, find unlikely love, despite dissimilarities in culture and age. As their last performance in Las Vegas approaches, Coby and Stephen prepare a final routine.
"The Gender Line" — Transgender rock star Cidny Bullens (formerly Cindy) once sang in Elton John’s band and had recording contracts with three major labels. Cidny, who has been both a wife and husband within the same lifetime, reflects on his personal and professional journey on both sides of the gender line.
"Moment to Moment" — Susan met Carl when they were teachers, and she was charmed by his generosity and agile mind. Now navigating the debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s, Carl finds purpose in removing the copper from televisions, while Susan creates sculptures with the delicate coils —allowing her to continue a profound connection with her husband.
"Take Me To Prom" — Featuring intimate, charming interviews with queer people ranging in age from 17 to 88, the film invites audiences to revisit an iconic adolescent milestone while telling a story of social change that spans more than 70 years.
Filmmakers in attendance
Q&A following film screening
"Broken – A Sockumentary," Hannah Dougherty, director. "The Gender Line," Cidny Bullens, subject.