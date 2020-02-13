Highlights for the opening day of Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

Here's the daily highlights at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival for Friday, Feb. 14.

Films

Valentine’s Day “soft opening,” featuring five short films about love, and a special musical guest. ZACC, 216 W. Main St. 7 p.m. Tickets $9 at the door or at bigskyfilmfest.org.

"Broken: A Sockumentary" — Explores the universal nature of heartbreak through interviews with real people and their stories, retold with the help of socks. This film is intended as a gift to all those who have had a broken heart.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"Coby and Stephen Are in Love" — Through handmade outfits and dancing, Coby, a 93-year-old retired Chinatown nightclub performer, and Stephen, an artist 20 years her junior, find unlikely love, despite dissimilarities in culture and age. As their last performance in Las Vegas approaches, Coby and Stephen prepare a final routine.