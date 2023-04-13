A piano brought to Missoula by a co-founder of the city in the late 1800s has returned to town, where it will be on view in the historic Florence Hotel.

“This is the most perfect place, of all the places I contacted in Missoula, because it has foot traffic, and people are going to see the display and they are going to learn about the history of Missoula,” Myra Shults said.

Shults is the great-granddaughter of Francis Lyman Worden, who founded the permanent settlements in 1860 with Christopher P. Higgins that eventually became Missoula. The piano is considered possibly the first ever brought to the town.

Worden arranged for the square grand to be transported here around 1880. It was manufactured by Hazelton Brothers between 1875 and 1880, based on the serial number.

According to her research, it was shipped by boat from New York to Fort Benton. Since there was no connection from there to Missoula via rail yet, a mule train took the massive keyboard on the Mullan Road.

While there are references to an earlier piano that arrived in the city in historical research, Shults has an insurance policy, dated 1880, that includes household items along with the instrument.

The piano was passed down through the family and stored in Oregon and most recently, Post Falls, Idaho. After the death of Shults’ brother, Phillip Shults, his wife Christine wanted it returned here. A history column by Jim Harmon in the Missoula Current spread word that eventually reached the manager of the Florence and then its Texas-based owner, Thomas Taylor.

Taylor, a history buff, gave the piano a permanent spot up on the mezzanine where it blends in with the historical decor and character. (Take note: It is not available for the public to try out.)

On Friday, April 14, there will be a dedication ceremony from 4-6:30 p.m., with remarks from Mayor Jordan Hess. Barbara Blegen, who played concerts with major orchestras around the U.S. before retiring back in her hometown, will perform a work by Franz Liszt at 5 p.m.

Liszt would’ve played such a model, which marked a transition between harpsichords and the uprights and grand pianos we’re familiar with now, Shults said.