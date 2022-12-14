Holiday show spotlights state's emerging, veteran artists

The Radius Gallery’s Holiday Show is once again proving just how immense and diverse Montana’s art scene really is. The Holiday Show will run until the end of December and features the work of 170 artists with around 80% of them being Montana-based, according to Lisa Simon, the co-owner of the gallery.

It includes the work of emerging artists and student artists as well as world-renowned artists. Simon says that is often exciting for emerging artists who get to have their work displayed next to long-established and famous artists.

“There aren’t a whole lot of opportunities in this town for emerging artists,” Simon said. “So we try to open that door whenever we can. But we also require a certain caliber of work.”

This year’s Holiday Show has a number of mini shows within the show, one of which is Stella Nall’s, a recent graduate from the University of Montana and an Indigenous Crow artist. Her work can be seen around town in places like the Missoula Public Library and on the Lowell Elementary School building.

Nall’s work has a characteristic style that she calls, “multi-media creature creations.” They feature boldly colored animals that are often texturized using carving and painting techniques Nall learned studying print-making in college. Some of Nall’s pieces also include beadwork, a skill that she learned from her mother, who Nall says helps guide her work to this day.

“I kind of just make these imaginary fellas that are made kind of just to make people smile and to make myself smile,” Nall said.

This is Nall’s third year in the Holiday Show and she chose to include pieces that are a variety of sizes and prices to be as inclusive as possible. One of her bigger pieces is called “Leap,” and is inspired by her own pet rabbit and her love of strawberries. But Nall is also showing more than half a dozen smaller pieces as well and has already sold at least 20 in total.

This year’s gallery is showing off the work of artists including Shalene Valenzuela, the executive director of the Clay Studio of Missoula, Bobbie McKibbin, a pastel artist who’s featured in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American Art, and Trey Hill, a sculptor and professor at the University of Montana.

While the gallery is displaying large works of art that are well-deserving of quadruple-digit price tags, it is also showing and selling an eclectic assortment of smaller pieces.

Glass Christmas ornaments, earrings, ceramic magnets, small prints, and a plethora of ceramic mugs and beverage vessels are available for purchase.

“We spend a lot of time picking things that are in the affordable range because it also changes people’s minds about art,” Simon said. “Art doesn’t have to be this big thing above the fireplace. It can be a cup.”

If anyone were to doubt that cups could be art, they need only to step into Radius Gallery’s Pottery Shop. Mugs, cups, plates and everything in between line the shelves and tables. Glazed, unglazed, richly hued, black and white, classically shaped or shaped like a face — it’s a coffee or tea drinker’s dream.

The shop offers work from artists across the state and the country and includes ceramic work from Julia Galloway, Ceramic Monthly’s 2023 Ceramic Artist of the Year and professor at the University of Montana.

Simon says that she often gets asked if it is safe or socially acceptable to give art as a gift and that her answer is always the same.

“If I really know somebody, I want to buy them art,” Simon said. “If you know your friends and your loved ones, then you should buy them something that is very personal and strengthens the connection. That’s the best of gift giving.”