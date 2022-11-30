Holiday shows: Missoula plays, concerts for any taste

The holiday season has begun around Missoula. Take your pick between jazz, the symphony, tuba ensembles or choirs.

Missoula Community Theatre

'Harry Connick Jr.’s The Happy Elf'

(Dec. 1-18)

The jazz pianist and crooner wrote an original holiday musical, “The Happy Elf,” about an elf that needs to redeem a town where no one’s on the “nice” list, possibly because it only gets a sliver of sunshine each day. Find out how he smooths things over in Bluesville through the Missoula Community Theatre’s production, which has a three-week run.

The production includes original music by Connick that will be performed by a five-piece jazz band. Artistic director Joe Martinez is leading a cast of 34 total.

All performances are at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. Go to mctinc.org or the box office for tickets.

Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale

‘Holiday Pops!’

(Dec. 2-4)

The symphony and chorale will be back on stage together in the Dennison Theatre for the annual “Holiday Pops!” program, one of its most popular concerts of the year. Expect classical works, holiday picks and a few other guest surprises, in addition to guest soloist Caitlin Cisler (soprano).

Be forewarned, tickets were running very low as of press time. Evening concerts are Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at 7:30 p.m. and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Dec. 4, all in the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana.

For tickets, go to missoulasymphony.org.

Montana Repertory Theatre

'Hearth: A Yuletide Tale'

(Dec. 1-4, 8-11)

An original Missoula seasonal play is returning to town this season.

“Hearth: A Yuletide Tale,” which has themes around homelessness and community in difficult times, is being produced with the Poverello Center.

The Montana Repertory Theatre, a professional company embedded in the University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance.

The Rep premiered “Hearth” last year — the story and music were by Tyson Gerhardt of local groups Dusty the Kid and the Recession Special. (His band played on stage). It’s returned a year later, with revisions by Gerhardt and Missoula playwright Kate R. Morris (“In the Snow”).

The show is being performed this go-round in the Masquer Theatre at the University of Montana Dec. 1-4 and 8-11.

For tickets, go to montanarep.org.

As part of the show, the Pov is seeking donations for winter clothing including hats, gloves, socks and hand-warmers. They can be dropped off in the lobby.

TubaChristmas

(Dec. 9)

TubaChristmas is returning indoors for the first time since COVID, with a lineup of Santa suits and holiday tunes arranged especially for a choir of low-end brass.

The chorus includes local tuba and euphonium players, ranging from beginners to seasoned pros, according to a new release from Tuba ringleader Gary Gillett. Expect one tune arranged by member Mike Rosbarsky.

They’ll perform in the Southgate Mall’s concourse leading to Scheel’s on Dec. 9 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Other appearances by the tuba group:

Parade of Lights TubaSantas downtown on Dec. 3 from 4-6 p.m.

“TubaSanta” at the Springs on Dec. 10 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Draught Works “Christmas Steamer” with TubaSantas, 6-8 p.m.

University of Montana Jazz Program

‘Holiday Swing’

(Dec. 10)

Jazz, one of the American genres of popular music that most readily adapts to the Christmas season, is moving on up to the Wilma this year with a special guest.

The 11th annual concert will include a spotlight from John Wicks, a Missoula resident and founding member of the hit pop group Fitz and the Tantrums. This semester, he started out as a UM School of Music faculty member.

Wicks originally began playing jazz and worked as a professional session musician in Los Angeles when the group formed.

You can hear the student UM Jazz Ensemble along with features from Wicks and the UM Jazz Collective, which comprises faculty members Rob Tapper (trombone), Tommy Sciple (bass), and Robert LedBetter (drums).

The program will cover Duke Ellington's version of "The Nutcracker" to pieces by Count Basie and Stan Kenton.

Performances are at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Go to logjampresents.com for tickets for this seated show. The concert raises money for scholarships, other education efforts and the annual UM Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival.

The “Holiday Swing Set,” a 45-minute concert for kids and families, is at 2 p.m. in the ZACC Show Room. It’s free.

Dolce Canto

‘Love in December’

(Dec. 10-11)

The auditioned vocal choir is resuming its winter concerts, “Love in December,” under the direction of Julia Tai, the artistic director of the Missoula Symphony Orchestra. (She’s filling in while the choir looks for a new artist director, according to a news release from the nonprofit choir.)

The program will include introspective works including Jake Runestad’s “Let My Love Be Hard,” Daniel Elder’s “Lullaby,” and Eric Whitacre’s “Five Hebrew Love Songs.” The group will be accompanied by pianist Mac Merchant.

Bitterroot concert: Saturday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m., Stevensville United Methodist Church. Guests: Stevensville High School Chrysolian Choir. Tickets are $15 adult, $7.50 for students.

Missoula concert: Sunday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., UM Music Recital Hall. Featuring the Hellgate High School Chamber Choir and Chevaliers. Tickets are $20 or $10 for students.

Garden City Ballet

‘Nutcracker’ (sold out)

(Dec. 16-18)

The ballet company’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” requires no shortage of aspiring dancers to play all those gingersnaps, mice, soldier dolls and more alongside the professionals. Having stretched back three decades, the Missoula tradition has grown so popular that the tickets are sold out.

Go to gardencityballet.org to see if they’ve opened up sales for a Friday dress rehearsal. All performances are in the Montana Theatre at the University of Montana.

John Floridis

Winter concerts

(Dec. 15-18)

John Floridis, a songwriter and acoustic guitar phenom, is resuming his annual Christmas concerts this year, intended to raise money for local causes and provide a calming rejoinder to the busy season.

He has the material in hand: Floridis has released two albums of seasonal music: “December’s Quiet Joy,” and “The Peaceful Season,” that include originals alongside arrangements of traditionals.

Dec. 15: ZACC Show Room, 7:30 p.m. Benefits Poverello Center. Tickets are available at showroom.zootownarts.org.

Dec. 16: Longstaff House, 7 p.m. Benefits Soft Landing Missoula. Donations encouraged.

Dec. 17: Imagine Nation Brewing, 6 p.m. Benefits Missoula Youth Homes, donations encouraged. One complimentary drink per donation given.

Dec. 18: First United Methodist Church, 7 p.m. Benefits Missoula Interfaith Collaborative. Donations encouraged.

Ed Norton Big Band

Holiday Ball

(Dec. 18)

The city’s resident big band, which counts 18 players, will perform a holiday concert and dance at the ZACC Show Room. Cover is $15. Doors at 7 p.m.

MPower Voices choir

‘No Outcasts in Zooville’

(Dec. 19)

The MPower Voices choir, which is open to adults with disabilities, has been providing a vocal opportunity since 1999. This year, they’re bringing their holiday choir concert to the ZACC Show Room. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7. Free.

Missoula on Main

(Dec. 31)

First Night Missoula has been rethought and renamed but is still the same core, with family-friendly performing arts events on New Year’s Eve. The new incarnation, called Missoula on Main, has planted all these events on Main Street, stretching from the MCT Center for the Performing Arts on the East to the Zootown Arts Community Center on the west end.

For a complete list, including information about ticketed events, head to artsmissoula.org.

Drum Brothers

(Dec. 31)

The Missoula group's "Musical Dreamtime Journey" used to close out the holiday season before COVID. The ensemble, which incorporates music and instruments from around the world, is performing twice during Music on Main.

The group now includes brothers Matthew and Michael Marsolek, plus Tracy Topp, plus Matthew and Tracy's sons, Nyon and Ravi Marsolek.

Showcase: See a dedicated Drum Brothers performance at the ZACC, with doors at 12:30 p.m., show at 1-2 p.m. Tickets at artsmissoula.org.

Community Rhythm Experience: They'll lead a hands-on rhythm session in West African hand drumming for everyone ages 8 and up. No experience required, extra drums will be available. Free