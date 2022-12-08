'Holiday Swing' moves to Wilma featuring new faculty drummer from pop act

John Wicks hasn’t been on the stage of the historic Wilma since 2014.

The drummer, who plays with the global-touring pop act Fitz and the Tantrums, was getting ready this week for Saturday’s concerts with an even bigger group.

If you go The UM Jazz Program’s “Holiday Swing” concert is at the Wilma on Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $20-$450, ranging from single-row seats to reserved tables, available at logjampresents.com. Early set: Doors at 5:30 p.m.; show at 6 p.m. Late set: Doors at 8 p.m. and show at 8:30 p.m. Afternoon family matinee The student ensemble and Wicks will play a shorter family friendly set at the ZACC Show Room at 2 p.m. It’s free and runs 45 minutes.

The top big band from the University of Montana, called the Jazz Ensemble I, was running through tunes in the School of Music to get ready for the annual Holiday Swing show.

“The big band is killer,” Wicks said afterward. “They’re great, great big bands.”

Wicks, who studied jazz and gigged before the Tantrums hit it big, joined the school’s faculty this semester. The show, a fundraiser for the program, has moved to its biggest stage yet, the Wilma, with an eye toward getting more support.

Program director Rob Tapper said the money goes toward faculty members like Wicks, scholarships, the Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival, and the Jazz Guest Artist Series, which brings professionals to Missoula to work with students and play public concerts — many of whom likely wouldn’t play in Montana without the program.

“It benefits not just the UM students, but it benefits our faculty,” said program director Rob Tapper, who teaches trombone. "It also benefits the community."

The concert typically has a Montana theme, Tapper said. Past shows featured guests include Jim Rotondi, a Butte native who’s played around the world; and David Morgenroth, an acclaimed pianist who’s called Missoula home.

At the concert, the big band will play an opening set, followed by some tunes with Wicks. Then the faculty group, the Missoula Jazz Collective, will perform. It features Wicks, percussionist Bob LedBetter; Tapper on trombone; Jeff Troxel on guitar; and Tommy Sciple on bass.

“Their musicianship is so high in that group that I get to essentially fight above my weight class, and it’s great to be doing that again,” Wicks said.

(They play the first Tuesday of every month at Draught Works.)

There will be a live auction, emceed by Rosie Ayers, followed by the big band, again with Wicks on a few songs.

The tunes will mostly be holiday fare, including selections by Count Basie and Woody Herman, plus a few year-round classics like Thad Jones and Mel Lewis’ “Don’t Git Sassy.”

“We’re also doing a funky version of ‘My Funny Valentine’ that really sits with John, what he does really, really well,” Tapper said. “He does everything well.”

Jazz lends itself easily to holiday covers. Asked why, Wicks said he thinks it’s likely because the genre is about re-interpretation.

The connection between contemporary pop and jazz might not be obvious.

“I think playing in big bands is one of the best preparatory schools for playing a pop show that there is, because you are essentially in charge of 17 to 20 other people,” Wicks said. The drummer guides the rhythm and the dynamics: “Everything sits in your lap.”

“It’s one of the coolest, most inspiring things I’ve done in over a decade,” Wicks said. “I’m having a blast with all of my students.”

As a musician, he sees it as a "give and take" exchange.

“When I teach, I just want to go practice, so I’m practicing a lot more and I feel like I’m making more headway in my own playing as well.”

Hallie Clark, a sophomore from the Jazz Ensemble I, is working toward a degree in integrative physiology while continuing to pursue trumpet.

In preparation for the concert, Clark has been focusing on articulation, swing feel and practicing improvisation, which is something of a paradox.

“It’s really hard to get out of your head, and listen to the group and create an idea on the spot and then play it,” Clark said.

Regarding Wicks, “He’s just completely in the zone and still in tune, in resonance with the rest of the group. It’s amazing how you can just feel him pulling you into the next chorus. And it’s fun to play with someone of that skill level," Clark said.

Wicks, meanwhile, said that teaching is “honestly what scares me the most in music, and I always try to go for whatever scares me the most so I can improve.”

Further ahead, in January, the Jazz Guest Artist Series will feature Kneebody, a modern quartet. Downbeat said they possess a "genre fluidity that makes the band such an engaging live act."