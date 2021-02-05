‘Homage to Africa’ showcases dynamic African art collections

Most of Hoyt’s collection came from his time in the Peace Corps from around 1967 to 1970. He was stationed in Liberia where he taught at a school during the day and purchased local art at night.

Hoyt’s mother was an artist and when he went to Liberia she was building a museum at Ithaca College, she wanted art from around the world and asked her son for help. She taught him to check the art’s authenticity.

He soon fell in love with the people of West Africa, with their food and celebrations and art. He purchased several pieces for himself.

Over time the Ithaca museum was sold, Hoyt and his mother bought some pieces back. Later, he inherited her collection, which he continued to add to.

He met a businessman, Doug Allard, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, who also had vast art collections. Allard had a lot of West African art, which Hoyt bought off of him.

“I hope (visitors) get a new appreciation for the unbelievable artistic talent of Africa,” Hoyt said.

Shepherd hopes people will find an appreciation for the richness, diversity and craftsmanship of African art in the museum, which they might not otherwise experience in a country steeped in Western culture.

She hopes the dynamism is “going to appeal to people and allow them to recognize just how rich these cultures are,” Shepherd said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.