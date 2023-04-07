The release of the album, “Without Warning,” marks the end of a five-year quest to archive Montana’s early punk rock music scene. The 24 songs that make up the record span from 1979 to 1991, making it a riotous journey back in time.

The 20 bands whose music is included were part of the nascent wave of punk music being made in the state. Postpunk, new wave, and hardcore punk were still in the experimental phase at the time, making the bands included on the album some of the founders of Montana’s punk scene.

Many of the bands’ music would be difficult or impossible to find or listen to today. “Without Warning” immortalizes the music from the era.

The album was put together by Lost Sounds Montana, a project spearheaded by Dave Martens, a musician himself who plays drums in the Montana-based band The Best Westerns. It is the second music archival album he's completed. The first was “Long Time Comin’,” a collection of Montana-made music from the ‘50s and ‘60s.

After completing the first compilation, which took Martens about five years as well, he decided to start on the next. He chose to skip the ‘70s, thinking it would take too long but found that the ‘80s were no different. The slow pace is mostly attributed to waiting for musicians to get back to his requests for decades-old and sometimes lost recordings.

“I was very comfortable just waiting people out,” Martens said. “It’s just going to kind of happen when it does.”

Not all of the source recordings were easy to track down, Martens said. To find a particular track by the Helena-based band, Surfer Ruth, the band’s singer gave him permission to dig through old shoeboxes full of tapes. He was able to find one clean recording of the song “Anzio Surf,” a short two-minute tune that made it on the album.

The album kicks off with two songs by the band Just Ducky, which was active during a short period in the late ’70s. Just Ducky was the brainchild of a few Montana high-schoolers including Steve Albini, the renowned engineer and owner of the Chicago-based music studio, Electrical Audio.

The Just Ducky recordings on the archival album are a lucky break, given that they are from the band’s only live show. The band had a hunch it might be their only one, so they recorded the set on a cassette tape, which then “survived all this time in a pile of junk in a basement,” Albini said.

Albini moved away for college not long after that, but stayed in touch with friends from Montana who became a part of the growing punk rock scene.

“There was an extremely vibrant scene that developed in the subsequent years,” Albini said.

But it was not the scene that was at the front and center of every Montanan's attention. Instead, it was often underground – bands were playing in people’s basements and garages as opposed to bars and popular music venues.

Nonetheless, Albini says the scene was churning out musicians who have gone on to make a name for themselves including Jeff Ament, the bassist from Pearl Jam.

“These are people that are important in music generally,” Albini said. “And they were all rubbing elbows on Higgins Avenue.”

The album features bands like Ament’s Deranged Diction, Silkworm and Who Killed Society, all of which were gaining momentum at the time.

Despite the growing scene however, there were sometimes negative attitudes toward the punk bands and their music.

Randy Pepprock, from Who Killed Society and The Details, remembers having things thrown at him on stage and being asked by bar owners not to come back.

Although not everybody liked their music, Pepprock said his bands and the others were different from the rest of Montana’s music scene because they weren’t playing only covers. They were writing their own songs. Not only that, they were from typical music structures and were experimenting with form.

“We just kept our stuff super simple,” Pepprock said. “Partially because I think simplicity can be really powerful.”

Pepprock and other musicians in the scene were able to organize a punk night at a local Missoula bar and for a few hours bands would play short 30-minute sets. Not a lot of people would show up, Pepprock remembers. It was mostly friends and others involved in the scene, but they were all there for the music.

“Nobody thought, ‘Hey, what’s the next big thing?’” Pepprock said. “Everybody just did what they wanted to do because they wanted to do it and they wanted to play for their friends.”