Humanities Montana offers free discussion toolkits, events this season

Humanities Montana is offering free Gather Round discussion toolkits and events to gather Montanans for storytelling and conversation, along with a series of in-person and virtual events happening this spring and summer.

Gather Round brings people together to discuss and explore topics relevant to Montana culture and history. This year’s Gather Round theme “Earth” is designed to spark dialogue around topics of environmental responsibility, community and nature.

“Gather Round is an approachable event for all Montanans to be in conversation and spur curiosity about topics important to our sense of place, history and culture,” said Kim Anderson, Humanities Montana director of programs and grants. “In Montana we hold a special appreciation for nature. This year’s Gather Round ‘Earth’ program will allow us to deepen our connection to landscape while visiting places and texts that insight reflection and inspiration.”

The toolkits are designed to provoke conversation around the “Earth” theme. Each kit includes a copy of “Living Nations, Living Words,” a new anthology of Native American poetry edited by U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo, prompts to inspire conversation, Lunar Brambles Native Herbal Tea and Montana wildflower seeds. The kits are ideal for classrooms, book clubs, families and friend groups to gather on their own time around a campfire or dinner table. They can be ordered online at no cost at humanitiesmontana.org/gather-round-earth.

In-person Gather Round events near Choteau and Browning will explore Métis and Blackfeet territory with storytelling and conversation about connections between people and landscape. Gather Round in-person events will take place outside and are provided in partnership with Freeflow Institute. Virtual events, led by facilitators, will discuss the “Living Nations, Living Words” anthology.

In-person and virtual events are happening on the following days with full details and registration at humanitiesmontana.org/gather-round-earth:

• June 2 and June 16, 6-8 p.m., virtual Gather Round book discussion of “Living Nations, Living Words:” Join M.L. Smoker and Chris La Tray online as they lead conversations around Harjo’s signature laureate project, “Living Nations, Living Words” that gathers the work of contemporary Native poets into a national, fully digital map of story, sound and space, celebrating their vital and unequivocal contributions to American poetry. Harjo is the first Native poet to serve as U.S. Poet Laureate and a champion of the voices of Native peoples past and present.

• July 1: Gather Round outdoor event near Choteau Explore traditional Métis territory with writer and storyteller La Tray. Participants will meet near Choteau on the Rocky Mountain Front and travel up the Teton River Valley to a Métis cemetery, where La Tray will lead a creative discussion about connection to history and place. Lunch will be provided. Meeting time and the exact location to be announced.

• July 7: Gather Round outdoor event near Browning: Blackfeet journalist, storyteller, educator and Iron Shield Creative owner, Lailani Upham will lead a storytelling hike through traditional Blackfeet territory with the goal of fostering substantive connections between people and landscape. Join Lailani and Iron Shield singers, drummers and story guides at Red Eagle Campground west of Browning for an unforgettable adventure. Registrants should be able to walk two miles on uneven terrain, as slowly as needed, and will receive a “what to bring” list in addition to updates about the exact location of the event.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0