Hundreds of smallish pieces in huge holiday art show

The walls of the Radius Gallery are nearly running out of space from all the contemporary art in its annual Holiday Art Show.

The show is "a celebration of Montana’s creative community,” said Lisa Simon, Radius co-owner.

The gallery estimates there are 150 artists and more than 600 individual pieces, making it one of the largest group exhibitions each year in Missoula. Around 80% are from Montana and 50% from in town. About 60 or so artists, including their represented artists, were asked to submit pieces and then they did an open call to draw in even more.

IF YOU GO The Radius Gallery’s eighth annual Holiday Art Show is on view through Dec. 30. On Nov. 8, the full show will be online at radiusgallery.com.

Many of the works are small: ceramic cups and tiny 2D works starting in the $50 zone and getting progressively higher for large paintings and sculptures.

The work stays on the wall until Nov. 17, when people can come pick it up and the gallery starts cycling more pieces in, including a large re-hanging on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.

With the sheer volume of work, there’s a give-and-take between accessible art and things that are further out.

“A lot of times, the conversation goes, ‘Wow, that is wild, look at that,’ ” and on it goes, said Jason Neal, a co-owner.

Hanging and arranging the show takes days, and yields fun and jarring juxtapositions of those styles as you walk through the space.

You’ll see detailed realistic seascapes by Asha MacDonald and pastel landscapes by Bobbie McKibben, whose rendering of outdoor scenes shows her background in abstract expressionist mark-making, Simon said.

Then there’s Gabs Conway’s “The First Born,” a tuber-shaped, fleshy ceramic creature with fingers for legs and a protruding mouth that would find a good home with an H.R. Giger superfan.

Neal said Missoula boasts many different strata of talented artists. Students coming out of UM are consistently strong. Then there are mid-career artists, both full-time professional artists and not, who are “making amazing stuff,” and then an upper tier of creators who are making nationally recognized work, “all in this little mountain town.”

There will be a special online sale of pieces by an established group of locals: ceramicists Adrian Arleo, Julia Galloway, Beth Lo and Shalene Valenzuela and painter Stephanie Frostad on Nov. 29.

The names of younger artists appear everywhere: Austin Navrkal’s “Kirkos” is an elegant sculpture, not unlike a Zen Enso circle in watercolor, except it’s made from bent steel rods and soda-fired ceramic. (He’s an MFA candidate at the University of Montana.) Elsewhere are recent grads like Brooke Armstrong, who submitted wall pieces with white porcelain spheres on thread like a densely arranged bead curtain or a surreal assembling of jewelry or sacred objects.

Claudia Roulier, a recent Montana transplant, contributed assemblage sculptures. “Circular Argument” is constructed around what appears to be a vintage tuba-like instrument and a bike wheel. Lions, bears, horses and a Pinocchio populate the rim, with an animal skull presiding from the horn’s bell.

Printmaker James Todd, a retired professor emeritus from the University of Montana, has a small wall unto himself for his finely etched images. It includes portraits, such as James Welch from Todd’s Montana series, and a stoic John Lennon rendering.

Movie buffs take note. When you head upstairs, stop in Relic Gallery, around the corner toward the rear of the building. They’re temporarily exhibiting a piece from a private collector: James Rosenquist’s diptych “Samba School," a pop-abstract painting with photo-collage-like layers from 1986. In Oliver Stone's "Wall Street," predatory financier Gordon Gekko engages in an auction bidding war to get his hands on it.

