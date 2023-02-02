Valentine’s Day can be a divisive holiday, but most people can probably agree that break-ups are tough, however long past or recent they are.

Missoula-based company MissCast Productions is bringing that sentiment to the stage with an original cabaret, “I Think We Should Break Up.” But to keep things from falling into the classic hate-on-Cupid’s-holiday trope, there will also be hope woven in throughout the performance as well.

If you go "I Think We Should Break Up" will premiere five nights at the ZACC Show Room, from Feb. 8-12, at 7:30 p.m. For pricing information and to reserve a seat, go to zootownarts.org. *Please note, "I Think We Should Break Up" contains mature content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The cabaret’s director is Maisie Gospodarek, who is also one of MissCast’s co-founders.

“If you are single and you come to the show, it’ll be a good time,” Gospodarek said. “If you’re in a relationship it’ll be a good time because it’s more about reflecting on something that already happened.”

Gospodarek wrote the cabaret herself, pulling from her own experience after getting out of a long-term relationship. In the aftermath, she remembers hearing songs she had heard many times before, but all the sudden finding new meaning and comfort in them.

“I was finding a lot of catharsis in listening to music, which I think is a really common experience,” Gospodarek said.

The show follows a loose plot centered around six people moving through breakups and essentially the five stages of grief. For each stage of grief, Gospodarek chose five songs that tell the story of that emotion.

The music is sure to have something for everyone and features primarily pop songs. But the songs will span the ages and occasionally reach back into time with classics from The Beatles and Dolly Parton. There will also be plenty of contemporary tunes including music from Bruno Mars and Phoebe Bridgers.

While writing the show, Gospodarek said she worked hard to create something that was for a broad and diverse audience. The story will not just be about heteronormative individuals, but will cover a range of ways that people experience life, love and loss. As co-founder for MissCast, this sentiment reflects the foundation’s mission statement.

“We want to produce theater that is relevant and relatable,” Gospodarek said. “So when we’re doing something, we want to make sure it’s speaking to the people who are going to come to see it and the humanity of it really.”

Missoula is not short on performers, says Gospodarek. But her production company makes sure to hold auditions for each show as a way to give anyone who is interested in performing a chance to do it. Because of that, the show will feature six Missoula performers, some of which will be familiar faces to Missoula’s world of theater and some who are newer.

But Gospodarek said the talent in her cast is impressive and will spotlight some incredible local singers. The performers will be accompanied by a four-part band, which has spent the past month turning classic radio-hits into something that can be performed live. The end result is 25 songs that will take the audience on a journey into and out of all the messy parts about ending a relationship.

“Ultimately, this show is about, like, getting to move on and getting to move forward,” Gospodarek said. “So we really do try to end on a hopeful note."