'Indigenous Art Exposure': Two days of art, music, fashion at ZACC

“Resiliency of Montana: Indian Art Exposure” is a two-day showcase of Native art — a way of saying “this is who we are, and this is what we want to share,” said Lauren Small Rodriguez.
She’s the main organizer for the events, which all take place at the Zootown Arts Community Center. A Northern Cheyenne artist, she’s arranged Indigenous art markets around Missoula for years, including at the ZACC, and taught jewelry-making classes.
The state is home to well-renowned artists who aren’t highlighted often enough, she said.
This new project, which she hopes will become an annual event, is an expansion of those markets — it features three gallery exhibitions, a 10-table art market, a poetry reading, musical performances and a fashion show.
Rodriguez, who works at the All Nations Health Center, said it’s important to have more events like these that are run by Native organizers. Often “Indigenous events or even academic classes [are] being taught by non-Indigenous people” who see things through their own lens.
What's important is “having a first-person lens, our lens on what we want to see, and I think that’s where you see sustainable changes and good health and community help and educating each other, and having it be us showcasing … this is who we are, this is what we want to share,” she said.
The ZACC’s Main Gallery will feature two painters — Carlin Bear Don’t Walk of Billings and Monica Gilles-BringsYellow of Missoula.
Bear Don’t Walk (Crow and Northern Cheyenne) is from Busby on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. His oil paintings, which have a bright palette with pink and magenta set against deep blues and purples, depict Native people in the present and past.
Gilles-BringsYellow (Bitterroot Salish), is showing paintings that incorporate figures she’s uncovered in historical photographs. Public pieces lately include the Allez! mural alley and on a traffic signal box piece at the corner of Madison Street and East Broadway.
On Saturday at 2 p.m., there’s the fashion show in the Show Room. It will be an hour long, featuring traditional to contemporary designs and an educational slant — Annie Belcourt and Brad Hall of the University of Montana will emcee.
They’re inviting community members who are coming down to wear their own outfits to represent themselves, she said. It will make people feel welcome and they can represent who they are and their identity, she said.
The art market portion has a wide range of people and types of work — Indian Country is a “really good, tight-knit community,” she said. They include around 10 artists who travel to powwows and art fairs selling beadwork, paintings, shellwork and more.
The events are spread out over two days — and the gallery exhibitions are up all month — in part to lower the number of people coming into the ZACC at a given time.
The pandemic was “traumatizing” and “re-traumatizing” for Montana’s Native communities, Belcourt said, with losses of elders and first-language speakers.
Given the rise in cases happening, they’ve laid out the following guidelines: Masks will be required at all times, with the doors and windows all open. They envision it as a walkthrough experience, where you can “flow in and flow out” and see everything. They’ll have staff and organizers making sure the capacity doesn’t get too crowded.
Rodriguez, one of three Indigenous board members at the ZACC, said the United Way of Missoula County sponsored the event so that the artists can make their livelihood. (Some travel quite far.)
She hopes to make it an annual event, and have more like it around town, at the ZACC, the Missoula Art Museum and more, since the city has a high population of Indigenous people. She said more groups should help create spaces for Indigenous work and hand the agency over to Native organizers.
Carlin Bear Don’t Walk
Many of the brightly colored paintings that Bear Don't Walk is showing were made during the pandemic, a time period that changed his style.
His work now has “more emotion,” he said, and more thought and analysis.
Many of the 15-some paintings he's showing were made during the pandemic. He wants every piece to tell a story and have an immediate impact. "I want people to feel that," he said, and let the emotion "hit them immediately" before bringing them in to look closer.
He works out of Billings and is originally from Busby on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.
"September Sunflower" depicts a woman standing on the Rimrocks, holding her belly in both hands, with the city in the distance. Bear Don't Walk and his wife were expecting a child in late August or early September but she suffered a miscarriage.
Near her feet is a blooming sunflower "that's supposed to bring you hope in the hardest of times," he said, its yellow matching a glowing silhouette outline on the figure. She's facing toward Northern Cheyenne country, "like she’s never turning her back on her hope."
"Oro Y Polmo" depicts a group of four Cheyenne women holding both guns and roses, set against a Northern Cheyenne textile design. Spanish for "Love or Lead," it's a play on Pablo Escobar's "Silver or Lead." In his variation, he's signifying that "where there's love, there's always pain."
"Stomping Grounds," meanwhile, shows a group of Crow chiefs near Lodgegrass, a reminder that "they're always with 'em no matter what," guiding and watching over you.
Whether on his Cheyenne or Crow side, the elements are drawn on his experience, culture and identity.
"Every piece always has a piece of my home," he said.
During COVID, he illustrated two children's books after a publisher found his website online.
He has two more in the works. "Chebon's Adventure" is a short story about a kid in Oklahoma spending time in his grandmother's antique store.
Monica Gilles-BringsYellow
Gilles-BringsYellow, too, said her art changed dramatically during the pandemic.
She’s a therapist and was conscious of being safe during the initial pandemic shutdown and afterward.
“All my other extracurriculars just, were like, gone,” and she “just threw myself into this outlet.” It was a stressful time — she lost numerous people close to her — and art provided a way to process her emotions.
Before, she created abstract landscapes, but she cultivated a new series that combined two of her interests. Now, figures are framed by “galactic” painted backdrops.
A history major as an undergrad, she dove into research of historical photographs of Indigenous people in archives, whether at public libraries, the University of Montana or online resources like the Montana Memory Project. Besides the pictures, she tried to identify the people in them and their locations.
One figure is Susie Shot in the Eye, a Lakota woman who was at the Battle of the Little Bighorn, and Gilles-BringsYellow thinks it's likely she earned her headdress there. Mary Sophie, another frequent subject of her work, is from the Flathead Reservation and has shown up in a number of photographs. (Her name is sometimes spelled in captions as “Matty Suppee.”)
These folks "really existed and had histories and stories, and these are histories and stories that aren’t usually talked about," she said, "and that aren’t really at like the forefront of history that often."
“I feel really honored that I get to use my art as a way to bring those stories to light and as a way to celebrate my community as well."