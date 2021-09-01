'Indigenous Art Exposure': Two days of art, music, fashion at ZACC

“Resiliency of Montana: Indian Art Exposure” is a two-day showcase of Native art — a way of saying “this is who we are, and this is what we want to share,” said Lauren Small Rodriguez.

She’s the main organizer for the events, which all take place at the Zootown Arts Community Center. A Northern Cheyenne artist, she’s arranged Indigenous art markets around Missoula for years, including at the ZACC, and taught jewelry-making classes.

The state is home to well-renowned artists who aren’t highlighted often enough, she said.

This new project, which she hopes will become an annual event, is an expansion of those markets — it features three gallery exhibitions, a 10-table art market, a poetry reading, musical performances and a fashion show.

Rodriguez, who works at the All Nations Health Center, said it’s important to have more events like these that are run by Native organizers. Often “Indigenous events or even academic classes [are] being taught by non-Indigenous people” who see things through their own lens.