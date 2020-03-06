Indigenous art show will go up piece by piece with guest selections

The contemporary indigenous art collection at the Missoula Art Museum began with Jaune Quick-to-See Smith.
The influential artist, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, donated prints in 1997 that seeded a collection that now counts more than 250 pieces.
So, an exhibition showing off work from the collection is starting with Smith.
The Frost Gallery upstairs, which is dedicated to modern work by Native artists, is spare right now, except for a collagraph print from 1995, with silhouettes of rabbit figures, inspired by petroglyphs, and block lettering: "Celebrate 40,000 years of American art."
Soon it will be joined by other artworks picked by invited guests who will write appreciative text such as short writings or poems, selected by guests, several per month through the end of the year.
"Love Letters to the Collection" is an experiment in crowd-sourcing, both through those selections and audience participation. People are encouraged to come write their own responses and share them online or in person via written note cards.
"We don't know how many we're going to end up with out of the 250 pieces. We might end up with half of them, we might end up with all of them, but we're kind of purposefully keeping it loose to keep that sense of experimentation happening and so that we don't know quite what the end result will be," said senior curator Brandon Reintjes.
Montana's poets laureate, Melissa Kwasny and Mandy Smoker Broaddus, are going to contribute poems to help start the project. Other early participants include Mike Jetty, of the Office of Public Instruction's American Indian Education for All program; Raven Halfmoon, a resident artist at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts; and Chris La Tray, an author who's working on a book about the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians.
***
The commonly circulated estimate says that most museums show 5% of their permanent collection at a time, so the exhibition is in some ways a reminder to the public that it exists and is growing.
"Collections are only important to communities if they serve that community in some way," Reintjes said.
If they're just in the basement, "they're not doing what they're supposed to do."
New pieces to the contemporary Indigenous collection are added over time. They collaborate regularly with Matrix Press at the University of Montana on print-making projects. Often, late-career artists consider ways to disperse their work and sometimes want it represented in public collections. The MAM also purchases directly from artists at times. As a whole, it comprises mostly living artists from the post-World War II period onward.