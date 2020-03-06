Indigenous art show will go up piece by piece with guest selections

The contemporary indigenous art collection at the Missoula Art Museum began with Jaune Quick-to-See Smith.

The influential artist, a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, donated prints in 1997 that seeded a collection that now counts more than 250 pieces.

So, an exhibition showing off work from the collection is starting with Smith.

The Frost Gallery upstairs, which is dedicated to modern work by Native artists, is spare right now, except for a collagraph print from 1995, with silhouettes of rabbit figures, inspired by petroglyphs, and block lettering: "Celebrate 40,000 years of American art."

Soon it will be joined by other artworks picked by invited guests who will write appreciative text such as short writings or poems, selected by guests, several per month through the end of the year.

"Love Letters to the Collection" is an experiment in crowd-sourcing, both through those selections and audience participation. People are encouraged to come write their own responses and share them online or in person via written note cards.

