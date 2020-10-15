Indigenous Film Festival goes online with horror-drama films

A First Nations reserve in Canada tries to defend itself during a zombie plague in “Blood Quantum.” An Ojibway woman and her husband are abandoned on and island to wait out the winter in the historical drama “Anjelique’s Isle.”
There’s a horror/thriller theme to the movies screening this Friday-Saturday at the online-only fourth-annual Nłʔay “En-th-a-eye” Indigenous Film Festival.
In keeping with the festival’s emphasis on Indigenous creators and themes of resilience, the movies don’t engage in tropes about Indigenous people that are common to this day in genre films.
“That’s why it’s important for Native people to make our own films with our own stories, across all of the different genres,” said Lenny Peppers, the film festival coordinator and a media fellow for the All Nations Indian Health Center. Indigenous creators tell stories “in a way that humanizes us and that allows us to be seen as people rather than as ideas of people that existed in the past" or through the lens of non-Natives.
The All Nations Indian Health Center didn’t pick these movies to coincide with Halloween. After a successful 2019 event with their strongest turnout yet, they were prepared for another multi-day run in the spring, with movies from around the U.S. and Canada and filmmaker guests turning out in person.
With the caseload in Missoula rising, they canceled, and have shifted to a streaming format with films this weekend and more to come in November. Peppers said they’ll remain digital only for the near future and are excited about the potential reach and virtual events they couldn’t do otherwise. (See the box for screening times and more information.)
In “Blood Quantum,” a zombie virus is set loose on the world and only Indigenous people are immune. A First Nations reserve in Canada seals itself off from the threat.
Peppers said it’s interesting to watch the film, which was made and shot before the pandemic, in light of the current situation, and see the parallels with measures that Indigenous communities have taken during COVID-19.
In the movie, “they do what Natives do: They get the whole community together and make sure that everybody is safe and start rebuilding society,” she said, noting that COVID-19 is not the first pandemic that Indigenous people have taken on.
“Blood Quantum” was written and directed by Jeff Barnaby, a First Nations Mi'gMaq filmmaker. It’s his follow-up to “Rhymes for Young Ghouls,” which set a revenge tale in Canada's notorious residential school system. It was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and is making lists of top Halloween movies of 2020, Peppers said. It’s coming to the festival through a partnership with Shudder, a horror streaming service.
A self-described horror-movie junkie, Peppers said the genre’s films always have metaphor at work. In this case, she thinks it was made “as a commentary on what the world looks like” to Indigenous people, and by the time it was released, it connected in “a much more realer sense,” she said.
While the tone remains serious throughout, there’s humor stitched in.
“Natives, even though they’re not portrayed this way in film historically — this stoic, unemotional human being — but Natives, when you watch Native films, are always funny,” she said.
In contrast, “Anjelique’s Isle,” is a historical drama with horror overtones not unlike “The Shining.” It’s based on the true story of a First Nations woman and her white husband who are asked to guard a copper deposit on an island, only to be betrayed and left behind entirely. The film, directed by Marie-Hélène Cousineau and Michelle Derosier, delves into claustrophobia, greed, death and faith as she struggles to survive.
After this weekend, the festival will have one streaming movie a week through November, which is National Native American Heritage Month. Beyond the movies, they’ll have special events: online panels, an interview with director-actress Elle-Maija Tail Feathers, and a cooking class. Head to allnations.health/indigenousfilmfestival for announcements as the events get lined out.
