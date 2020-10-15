Indigenous Film Festival goes online with horror-drama films

With the caseload in Missoula rising, they canceled, and have shifted to a streaming format with films this weekend and more to come in November. Peppers said they’ll remain digital only for the near future and are excited about the potential reach and virtual events they couldn’t do otherwise. (See the box for screening times and more information.)

In “Blood Quantum,” a zombie virus is set loose on the world and only Indigenous people are immune. A First Nations reserve in Canada seals itself off from the threat.

Peppers said it’s interesting to watch the film, which was made and shot before the pandemic, in light of the current situation, and see the parallels with measures that Indigenous communities have taken during COVID-19.

In the movie, “they do what Natives do: They get the whole community together and make sure that everybody is safe and start rebuilding society,” she said, noting that COVID-19 is not the first pandemic that Indigenous people have taken on.