IF YOU GO

Art Swing runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Missoula Art Museum. Musical performances by John Hitchcock's band are at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Admission is free for members, $10 or adults or $5 for students.

The band will play again on Saturday, June 1, at the Zootown Arts Community Center basement with Oh Rose, Hannah Edlen and Arrowleaf. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. There will be live screenprinting.