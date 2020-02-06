Industrial Arts MT: 3 groups seek space for DIY art activities

Bruns said the three are a "natural fit." Both are deeply involved in local community radio. Blumenthal's work relates to the industrial history of the region; Bruns' activities are modern-day forms of fabrication; and KFGM could have more space for audio production for the community.

The shared space would also allow all of their respective activities and collaborations. Some ideas they mentioned: An intentional listening event with music or poetry could be live-streamed on KFGM and syndicated to its partner organizations. Or a group could sign up for a fabrication workshop, where they design a project, execute and document it with the audio and video production equipment.

Blumenthal has been hosting welding workshops, where people can try their hand and test their interest and see the creativity behind industrial arts without having to invest in a full course at a higher-education price. The community iron pours he throws also show how trades are an artform whether people realize it or not, and can perhaps spur interest in a different career path or hobby. It would also help bring together trades communities and art communities in a way that's not happening currently.

His offerings, tied with his partners, could be an immersive activity that art is moving toward, with the success of places like Meow Wolf art center in Santa Fe, New Mexico, or even Disney.