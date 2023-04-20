The wild things have returned.

They’ll be marching in a parade. They’ll be on screen. And they’ll be portrayed accurately.

The 46th annual International Wildlife Film Festival is returning with 60 films over seven days, followed by an online option.

The goal is the same as it was when it started: Expanding viewers’ world view with documentaries, based in solid science, and guests on hand to continue the conversation.

“We also help people learn to watch film in a more inquisitive, less passive way,” said festival director Carrie Richer. “Bringing filmmakers, experts and guests to the screenings is one way to have an expanded dialogue that’s not possible via streaming at home.”

Judging

IWFF was founded in 1977 by Chuck Jonkel, the late pioneering bear biologist and researcher, who wanted it to be broadly appealing and accurate.

Richer said they strive to keep true to that original sentiment, and reflect science and productions that are ethically made.

The entries, which numbered around 300, are vetted by around 30 anonymous judges, including field researchers, biologists, Indigenous panelists, filmmakers and festival alumni to weigh in on the research and craft. A preliminary jury looks at the larger picture, analyzing the science, whether research is new and how it is presented.

They also critique the movies on their cinematic merits and how the stories are told. Films need to “check both those boxes,” she said. For instance, a thoroughly researched documentary might be too dry to connect with viewers.

“We don't want to preach to the choir, we want to reach everyone,” she said.

Regarding whether movies are made ethically, Richer said that a certain modern technology has been put to questionable use.

“I probably take two or three films out a year because it looks like drone camera work that just absolutely is chasing and harassing the animals,” she said. While that’s subjective, she said it’s often obvious.

Other no-nos are films that miss an obvious Indigenous throughline, or don’t mention climate change when it appears to be a necessary component of the story.

Guests

While streaming has inundated viewers with options, the platforms are low on context or cues to the making of the movies. The festival tries to spend as much of its budget as possible on bringing filmmakers and guests to Missoula for Q&As and talks.

“Those conversations are all about finding out how the film was made, who made the film, what choices they made, what perspective they have. And it really helps the audience learn to question and talk about the media that they see,” she said.

Two Montana-based writers in conversation

“The Heartbeat of the Wild: A Post-Film Discussion,” Tuesday, April 25, doors at 6:30 p.m. UC Theater, free.

First, watch “Range Rider,” a film about wolf-human conflict in Washington. Then former National Geographic editor Chris Johns will moderate a discussion about wolves in the West with Betsy and David Quammen, both published science writers. Betsy, who has a doctorate in environmental history, wrote “American Zion: Cliven Bundy, God and Public Lands in the West.” David is most recently and widely recognized for his writing on spillover viruses that jump from wildlife to humans. Next month, he’s publishing “The Heartbeat of the Wild: Dispatches From Landscapes of Wonder, Peril, and Hope,” a collection of his NatGeo essays.

A rhino caregiver and a photographer

“Remembering Sudan: A Post-Film Discussion,” Sunday, April 23, 5 p.m.

Sudan was the name of the last male northern white rhinoceros, who died in captivity in 2021 in Kenya. He was photographed by Ami Vitale, a NatGeo photographer who lives part time in Missoula. She’ll be here to discuss Sudan’s story with a special guest: Zacharia Mutai, the very caregiver seen in her emotional photographs.

A globe-traveling Missoula radio host

Mandela van Eeden, the producer of “The Trail Less Traveled,” is giving two presentations about her travels around the world (and showing off her didgeridoo skills) at films for younger viewers.

She’ll be on hand for “Earthbound: Nazambi Matee” (ages 12 and up), Wednesday, April 26, and “Serengeti,” (ages 7 and up), Thursday, April 27.

Indigenous NW culture in a changing climate

“Covenant of the Salmon People” takes audiences into the Nez Perce Tribe’s “ancient covenant with salmon” and the effects of dams and a warming climate on the fish.

It plays on Monday, April 24. Salish photojournalist Tailyr Irvine will moderate a panel with Nakia Williamson, a tribal ethnographer, and Shannon Wheeler, vice chair of the tribal executive committee.

Who writes a documentary anyway?

“Kangaroo Valley” is, according to the plot synopsis, a “coming-of-age story” about the first year in the life of a joey (i.e. juvenile kangaroo).

This story was written by Tab Murphy, who penned the screenplay for “Gorillas in the Mist,” in which Sigourney Weaver portrays the primate researcher Dian Fossey.

Richer said the film’s script, which is designed for children, was written with a storyline that allows young viewers to empathize with a dingo and a kangaroo. (There’s also a scene with bioluminescent matter in a forest that she said is “magical.”)

Murphy will be on hand for the Saturday, April 22, screening with director-producer Kylie Scott and composer Logan Stahly.