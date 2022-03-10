'Into the Woods': A witty send-off for Sondheim at MCT

At Missoula Community Theatre, the idea of producing “Into the Woods” comes up regularly and this time, it felt even more appropriate.

Not just as a remembrance for Stephen Sondheim, who died in November 2021 at age 91. Or because the dark fairy-tale comedy is among his most well-known and loved pieces.

It's also due to the topical nature of the script, said Joe Martinez, the artistic director of MCT who’s leading this show. They’ve talked about “what everybody’s gone through over the past two years … the decisions that everybody has made and how those decisions affect everybody around them,” he said.

Sondheim wrote the music and lyrics, and James Lapine the script. After its 1987 debut on Broadway, it won Tony Awards for its score, book and best actress. In 2014, a movie adaptation premiered with stars like Meryl Streep and James Corden.

In an interview then, Sondheim said fairy tales are about “moral decisions,” and recalled sitting down with Lapine to try to figure out that question. “Well, it’s actually about two things. One, it’s about the relationship between parents and children. And the other is about community responsibility. In the second act, they have to get together and to kill the threat,” he said.

The local production comes as a cloud is lifting. This season, MCT has been announcing shows one by one, since it gives them more flexibility as pandemic conditions change. The federal and county guidelines are such that for this show, MCT can expand the cast to 20 from around eight in their previous show. And after relying on recorded tracks for musical backing, the orchestra pit has been reopened for a nine-piece ensemble.

Martinez directed the show with MCT back in 2000. David Cody, of the University of Montana, is the music director. Cody held the same role in 2010, when UM produced the show at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts.

The show requires a special type of singer, since his lyrics and rhyme schemes are so complex, and “that’s what made Sondheim Stephen Sondheim,” Martinez said. The cast includes vocalists like Arielle Nachtigal (Stepmother), Tasha Fain (Baker’s wife) and Petrea Torma (the Witch).

If one needed an example of the devotion Sondheim inspires, look only to the show’s narrator. Stuart Kaplan pursued acting between undergrad and medical school. He auditioned for this show in New York, but didn’t get the part. He says that he saw the production at least 15 times with various casts during its original run and more times since then.

Nearly 35 years later, he’s finally in it.

“It’s just a really great story, with really great lessons [and has] Sondheim’s wit and cleverness and brilliance at its best,” he said. The story weaves together fairytales, like Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, and more. Kaplan compared it to a sitcom mashup, where characters from “30 Rock” end up in an episode of “Parks and Rec.”

Martinez said that since he’s directed the show before, he was thinking of ways to do it differently — he compared it to storytelling, except the challenge is that he has to use the same script and the same music.

The costumes are more modern, too, to avoid too closely resembling familiar depictions of the characters.

Years ago, he’d thought of presenting it outside at, say, Jacobs Island or Kelly Island. The notion developed along to where he was looking at abandoned Olympic venues or amusement parks — a place that “once was family friendly, that was full of excitement” but was now vacated and overgrown with brush. In their concept, the narrator is perhaps someone who worked at the park, and “stumbles on it again, and his memories come flooding back.”

