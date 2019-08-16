By the time the year ends, Missoula's creative community will have hit a few more high marks. Visual and performing art will have a much more prominent footprint downtown with the new buildings for the nonprofit Zootown Arts Community Center and Radius Gallery. Music promoter Logjam Presents will close out its largest year ever, including a sold-out Mumford & Sons show at Ogren Park.
And if you've been out on First Friday recently, you'll have noticed that the city is overflowing with entertainment options, whether it's an established venue or alternative spaces like Free Cycles community bike shop, the upstairs Union Hall space or Wave & Circuit.
To help you keep up, the Missoulian is switching up the way we present our arts coverage in print and online.
The Entertainer, our Friday arts section, used to be printed as a broadsheet and included with the daily paper, whether you were a subscriber or a customer picking up a copy at a store.
We've changed over to this new, easy-to-read tabloid format. It will still be included with the daily paper, but we're also distributing it for free around town at coffeeshops, breweries, hotels and more, to help you figure out how to make the most of your free time.
Online, we're posting our arts articles to Missoula.com, a clean and simple website where you can find things you're interested in.
The new formats don't mean the coverage will change. Each year, we publish hundreds of articles about the creative community here in Missoula. If you like visual art, that could mean a feature on a museum exhibition or an emerging artist. For live music, it could be a big touring act, a local band, or the symphony and string orchestra. The theater and dance world spans from the university to the community, incubating and premiering brand new work. Don't forget writers, many of whom are known around the country or world.
As Missoula grows, the types of art that originate here change, too. As you can read about in our cover article, the city is home to a growing comics publisher.
This is our first issue, and we're happy to hear what you think. Email me at cory.walsh@missoulian.com with your thoughts or story ideas. To get an event listed in our calendar, head to Missoula.com/events.