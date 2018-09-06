An idyllic countryside, made of rolling hills, mountains and pine trees. Clouds lope along the sky, a house sits in the distance. And punching through the air are two metallic spaceships, alien beings breaking the natural expanse.
This is “It Came From the Sky,” David L. Johnson’s First Friday gallery show at Gecko Designs, made up of 11 paintings pairing those country scenes with the what-if of many a young sci-fi fan: aliens and monsters.
“A lot of it is taking traditional landscapes or pastoral scenes and adding that element of weird to it,” Johnson said. “Anything from spaceships and aliens and that sort of thing to cloud monsters.”
Inspiration came to Johnson last summer, which he spent in Wilsall, Montana, about 30 miles north of Livingston. He spent most of his time animating a fantasy/horror music video for a New York-based heavy metal band (a main line of Johnson's work is doing artwork for fantasy role-playing games).
In spare time, he sketched and photographed landscapes of the stark surroundings — the foothills of the Bridger and Crazy mountains, the Shields River, Newlan Creek Reservoir — with wildfire haze and some first spots of snow.
He penciled a few thumbnail sketches of the alien beings floating past these natural landmarks, also inspired by an artist he came across several years earlier who took framed thrift store landscapes and added monsters on top.
“It was mostly an opportunity to try my hand at sci-fi,” Johnson said. “Maybe I should do some good landscapes and drop some sci-fi into it.”
The paintings come across as exciting and eerie, sort of the feeling a science-fiction-obsessed child would have seeing an actual spaceship appear out of the clouds, or a golem loom high above the trees on the other side of the lake.
The original set of paintings, a triptych of 5-by-7-inch canvases, include those golems, a pair of Star Destroyer-like ships streaking above the forest and two insectoid ships flying over sloping hills.
Johnson’s added more since, including some larger acrylics of sentinel ships floating above snowy fields and a spacecraft bursting out of red clouds.
That last one is the extension of a family joke, he said, where they’d see huge banks of billowing cumulus and say, “someday the spaceships are going to stop hiding in those clouds.”
“So why not have one pop out of there?” he said.
Last summer’s wildfires made for some spectacularly colored skies in Johnson’s landscapes — blazing red clouds and fiery sunsets background the ships.
Johnson enjoyed the landscape painting part of the work, it’s not something he does frequently and found it relaxing. One seed of the idea behind “It Came from the Sky” was to do a series of small Montana landscapes, with something out of place in the distance.
“I decided to take that a little further.”