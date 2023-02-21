Bringing the life story of one of Montana’s most famous writers to the screen would naturally seem daunting.

Ivan Doig, a native of White Sulphur Springs, published 16 books and deeply researched his home state and its people. He left behind piles of archival material.

Director Nic Davis, who grew up in Bozeman, took one of Doig’s phrases as a guiding motto.

“He was always searching for ‘the poetry under the prose,’ and for me personally, that was the first thing I latched onto in terms of the storytelling,” he said.

The filmmakers would ask themselves, “How do we weave into this film ‘the poetry and the prose?’” he said in a phone interview.

“Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind,” which premieres this Thursday at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, weaves in interviews with people close to him, experts, admirers, scenic shots of the landscapes he describes, and scores of historical sources.

The Ivan Doig Archive at Montana State University was an invaluable resource: It holds photo albums going back to the writer’s childhood, his manuscripts and notebooks, audio and video of him, even his typewriters, all of which play a part in relaying his story on screen.

If you go “Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind,” will have its world premiere at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival. Director: Nic Davis Producer: Aaron Pruitt, Scott Sterling, Nic Davis, Sabrina Lee 2023, U.S. — 57 min. The Wilma, Thursday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m.

The subject

Doig died in 2015 at age 75 of multiple myeloma, which he’d suffered with for years. Despite that obstacle, he continued writing.

The first of those books was his memoir, “This House of Sky: Landscapes of a Western Mind,” which revisited his childhood. It tells of a sheepherder father in White Sulphur Springs, who, after losing his wife, enlisted her mother to set aside their differences and raise Ivan and made sacrifices to send him out of state for college, where he pursued journalism and history.

The years of research and writing for “This House of Sky” were followed by a long string of rejections. Finally published in 1978, it became a critical success, somewhat against the odds.

The movie includes interviews with many close to Doig. His wife, Carol Doig, speaks on camera extensively. A journalist, she supported them financially after he completed a doctorate and decided to write a memoir.

Carol was also his editor, critic and partner, Davis said. They lived in Seattle and came back to Montana constantly.

He was self-described as “pathologically diligent,” Davis said. He kept journals, woke before dawn to write with a stated goal of 400 words a day, and was handy with pocket notebooks to record insights or language and sayings he heard. One friend recalls that Doig wanted to wake early and hike up to a particular butte so he could properly describe the sunrise as his character would see it.

All of it, including photographs going back to his childhood, or him holding a rock on a trip so that he could use it as a reference, are held in MSU’s Doig Archive, which has been digitized. (They also have boxes of index cards he used to write down local language.)

The director

Davis grew up in Bozeman and attended Bozeman High School. His mother was an avid Doig fan. He came to the University of Montana to study broadcast journalism, transitioning into documentary filmmaking after a dare by a mentor at a creative summit. He pursued film by splitting his time between Montana and Los Angeles, debuting his first documentary in 2019. “Enormous: The Gorge Story” tells the tale of the development of the famed outdoor amphitheater, featuring Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, and more.

While working on a project with Red Ants Pants, the clothing company and music festival in White Sulphur Springs, he began perusing Doig material and audio from the self-titled archive at Montana State University. He was also involved with Montana PBS, where the subject of a documentary feature on the author was raised.

Davis includes interviews with folks about Doig’s lasting effect on them. They include Alan Weltzien, an author, poet and retired professor from the University of Montana Western; Jan Zauha of the MSU archives and special collections; Doig’s childhood friends from Dupuyer; and MSU President Waded Cruzado. For narration, they recruited Bill Pullman.

Following in the spirit of Doig’s writing, which focused on regular people, Davis decided to branch out beyond other writers. Sarah Calhoun, the founder of Red Ants Pants, a workwear brand for women, is one. The Montana photographer Erik Petersen is another.

Giula Weeda, a teacher in Cascade Public Schools, talks about how Doig's novels are a way for high-schoolers to see rural life represented in literature, and through his memoir, to think about how they examine their own lives.

Davis said they wanted to show how Doig “inspired a whole new generation of readers” in a range of professions and his influence is carrying on.

In one way, the film felt more daunting than “Enormous,” since Davis knew that Montanans would have their eyes on it. He aimed both to please fans and also provide an introduction to newcomers.

He’s “thrilled that someone who's never heard of his work can watch this documentary and be excited, and want to want to dig into it,” he said.

As a Montana PBS production, it will be seen on public television in the near future.