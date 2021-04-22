IWFF film looks at how water and life are intimately interconnected

Brown said Mars and Venus once had water, but they lost it. Water has been on Earth since the beginning of our planet, but it was the connection of life and the liquid molecule that made it last.

“One of the reasons we have hung onto it is because of life, which is a great, huge, deep mystery that if you think about it for a second it will take you to the same place that one goes when one thinks about the divine and God,” Brown said. “It’s an absolute miracle and that part of the story of water I don’t think ever gets old for me.”

The film also dives into the ways our changing climate threatens the “pulse” of water and life on earth, with droughts and forest fires destroying the forests that are integral to the cycle and threatening our ways of life. He said this subject isn’t just interesting, but it’s vital to talk about it.

“The pulse of water moving across the earth is the very thing keeping our planet alive, but that pulse is changing because of us and you don’t have to be a scientist to realize what’s at stake,” McEvers narrated near the end of the first episode.

Brown said that without hardly ever saying the words “climate change” in the film they still created a film that can be boiled down to that issue.