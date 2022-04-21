IWFF opens with 'Fire of Love,' a portrait of a fearless scientist couple

Immediacy isn’t how anyone describes geologic time. This is the slow movement of plates weighing impossible to comprehend numbers of tons, of weathering by heat and cold and water all gently shoving stone into new forms that are only seen in the brief moment a human can consider them. But in "Fire of Love," time scales into something deeply human — into romance.

Playing at IWFF "Fire of Love" is screening as part of the 45th annual International Wildlife Film Festival. 93 minutes Directed by Sara Dosa Show times: Saturday, April 23, at 8:30 p.m. at the Roxy

Tuesday, April 26, at 6:15 p.m. at the Roxy For tickets, go to wildlifefilms.org.

Katia and Maurice Krafft were two of the foremost volcanologists in the world at the time of their death in 1991, and only by doing something known very well by anyone living now in 2022: putting their lives on video. "Fire of Love" pulls almost entirely from the footage shot by the Kraffts and their friends, generally other volcanologists who were swept along with these two as they sprinted all over the world to experience eruptions at as many volcanoes as they possibly could, in order to understand one of the most majestic and terrifying killers humanity has ever lived next to.

This is a documentary that works both as a clinical reconstruction of lives lived in the danger zone, an undertaking that might recall "The Alpinist," but (spoiler ahead) instead of the death of the main character being a surprise, "Fire of Love" tells you right off the bat that these two died doing what they loved. And that right there is where it gathers its power.

This is not a hagiography — there is a journalist’s detachment in telling the Kraffts’ story. Katia is a geochemist and is more respectful of the power of the natural forces constantly on display in her view of the world. Maurice is gung-ho, a daredevil constantly dreaming of taking a canoe down a lava flow in Hawaii. And they show themselves as these two types in their hundreds of hours of film Sara Dosa combed through to stitch together this portrait of interpersonal love and the love of forces that the Kraffts wanted desperately to better understand.

This is a modern couple by every meaning of the phrase — they decide not to have children early, they seek to never be tied down and constantly on the move in search of a new eruption and most of all, they are deeply cognizant of how they come across the camera’s aperture and are mapped onto the film they lug across the world to capture images of volcanoes no one had ever brought to the world before.

The sense of their sense of self is what Dosa is untangling throughout this film. She couldn’t, or rather, can’t actually remove how they viewed themselves and acted as themselves, because after a while these were in fact actors and scientists and lovers and volcanologists all rolled into one complex organism known as Maurice and Katia Krafft.

In the footage captured for television, their appearances in their own film, the interweaving of beautifully rendered woodcut animation all make "Fire of Love" a visually arresting piece, one that comes to a conclusion with the captured image of the Kraffts looking at Mount Unzen, where a beautiful, roiling downward blasting pyroclastic flow that would leave only a watch and a camera for the Kraffts to be identified by: time and image, left together as a final still life for lives lived in chaotic, glorious action.

Thomas Plank is a former Missoulian and Independent Record journalist. When he is not working for Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, he is fly-fishing western Montana's rivers and considering better ways to expand his bookcase situation because let him tell you, he's running out of room already.

