IWFF: Wildlife films screen online, outside this month

The nonprofit festival received about 300 entries this year, par for the course for IWFF recently. However, they and their team of judges did have to trim down the number of films accepted to 65. They wanted the lineup to feel tight and curated and “make sure that we were able to lift up and celebrate the very best films in our lineup” instead of overwhelming at-home viewers with a massive catalog, Richer said.

Richer, who’s been director since 2018, said one of the biggest shifts in the wildlife film industry in the past years has been climate.

Previously, “blue-chip nature films that are so well-known and recognizable, for a long time they were so obsessed with communicating the beauty of nature, just in the last five years they finally have acknowledged that they have a responsibility to address climate change, and not the happy parts of the environment that they are trying to portray,” she said.

For instance, nearly every film at the festival this year includes climate change.

Another shift viewers may notice is that within wildlife films, there’s more acknowledgment of the person behind the camera, rather than a more traditional style.