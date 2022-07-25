James Welch Fest celebrates author's life, diversity of Native writing

The first-ever James Welch Native Lit Festival aims to explore and commemorate the work and legacy of its namesake, the late Blackfeet/Gros Ventre author of novels “Winter in the Blood” and “Fools Crow.”

The festival, the only of its kind in the country, will also showcase the strength and diversity of Indigenous literature in the present, with award-winning writers like Louise Erdrich and Tommy Orange coming to Missoula from Thursday-Saturday, July 28-30. The guests also include not only novelists like those two, but poets, memoirists, essayists, and a writer for comics.

“There are just Native people working in all of these arenas of literature,” said Sterling HolyWhiteMountain, the festival founder.

The event, which will return again in two years, is a new nonprofit venture spearheaded by HolyWhiteMounain, a Blackfeet writer who’s published in the New Yorker and the Paris Review.

Welch grew up on the Blackfeet and Fort Belknap reservations, studied creative writing at the University of Montana with Richard Hugo, and built a career of international renown. Welch lived in Missoula until his death in 2003 at age 62, after a struggle with lung cancer.

The festival aims to draw attention to his status as one of the main figures of the Native American Renaissance alongside writers like N. Scott Momday, Leslie Marmon Silko and Joy Harjo.

While he doesn’t seem to come up as often as those names in the broader public discussion, HolyWhiteMountain said that among Native writers, “they were more likely to talk about Jim’s work than anybody else.”

He said Welch was very interested in writing about “secular Indian country” compared to his predecessors, and his work is “very unromantic.” He thinks that’s a quality contemporary writers look to as a “touchstone,” as Welch “didn’t really write his books for anyone in particular,” i.e. Native readers or white ones. “He was just writing them the way he wanted to write them.”

One of the headlining guests is David Treur, a finalist for the National Book Award for his nonfiction survey, “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present.” Also a critic and a novelist, he's published nonfiction in The Atlantic and the New York Times Magazine.

To him, the week is also a chance to support what’s “underneath the festival itself, which is a kind of stopping and taking stock of the sort of radical excellence and diversity that is now the fact of Native American arts and letters.”

Treur is an editor at large for Pantheon Books, said “there are so many writers now, and so many different kinds of books now, there’s a diversity that we’ve never seen before."

He cited festival guests like David Heska Wanbli Weiden and his literary thriller, “Winter Counts,” Brandon Hobson’s literary fiction, “The Removed,” and Kelli Jo Ford’s “Crooked Hallelujah.”

He said the structure of the publishing world hasn’t changed much — to his knowledge he’s one of the few Native people who occupy such a position, or ones like publicist.

In other senses, it has though, as it seemed as though there was only “one kind of Native story that publishers wanted,” one that you can “easily plot on the loss and redemption graph.”

Now “there’s a market for all sorts of different kinds of stories, honestly” and “there are readers for many different kinds of Native stories.”

Guests

Festival organizers sought a diverse line-up of writers, including authors at the top of the literary world, like Erdrich, who won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel “The Nightwatchman” in 2021, and Orange, whose debut novel, “There There” made many year-end lists and won the PEN/Hemingway Award for Debut Novel.

They also reached out to authors who are up-and-coming: Rebecca Roanhorse has written speculative fiction, and collected Hugo and Nebula Awards. She wrote for a Star Wars series and for Marvel.

Taté Walker, a Two Spirit trans writer, has written nonfiction for outlets like The Nation and a collection of poetry, “The Trickster Riots.” Walker will take part in a Two Spirit panel with Raven Heavy Runner and Adrian Jawort, an LGBTQI activist, writer and editor of “Off the Path,” a two-volume anthology of young Indigneous writers.

HolyWhiteMountain said it was important to include Two Spirit writers, as “LGBTQ people historically played really significant roles in a lot of tribes and a lot of different tribal cultures.”

Montana guests include poet Victor Charlo; Debra Earling, author of the novel, “Perma Red,” and a former University of Montana Creative Writing Program director; Chris La Tray, who writes poetry and nonfiction; poets Heather Cahoon and M.L. Smoker; and Tailyr Irvine, a photojournalist who's published her work in the New York Times and other national outlets.

Events

HolyWhiteMountain, who grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation, wants the festival to give younger Native people exposure to artists and writers. He didn’t have access to resources about writing when he was younger, so the events are free, and they’re going to record all the talks about post them on YouTube.

The talks and panels are designed to provide a place for Native writers to talk about their craft with each other, with the public sitting in. He said it sometimes seems as though Indigenous authors in interview settings have to explain themselves to the public, and the events will give readers a chance to see them talking about writing as they do in private.

For instance, the panels will include one called “We Talk, You Listen,” with Orange, Ford and Hobson. (Saturday, 8 p.m., the Wilma).

Welch’s influence

For Treuer, Welch occupies a space near the top of his “crowded” and wide-ranged pantheon of writers.

Welch has “always inspired” him for for several reasons. “To my mind, he’s the most experimental of Native writers.”

“In every book, he was trying something new,” Treuer said, whether a “new horizon,” “new aesthetic” or “something he hadn’t done before.”

“Winter in the Blood,” for instance, is an example of Welch as “our bravest writer” and its creative freedom offered “permission to do it myself.”

That decision as a writer, to create vastly different books, is “risky” compared to producing a stylistically predictable body of work, instead one that “bore the stamp” of psyche instead.

“It’s much riskier to do what Welch did," Treuer said. "He really risked jeopardizing a readership, or not building a readership to begin with.”

Welsh was dedicated to craft in his books, stories and poems and “one of our great stylists in American letters,” Treuer added. “He didn’t seem to treat his writing as either a point of connection or an expression of his own identity, and he never asked his writing, or his readers for that matter, to perform his Nativeness. He didn’t put himself out there as the answer to everything, and I really respect that.”

Welch’s wife, Lois Welch, a retired director of the Creative Writing Program at UM, will read a section of her memoir of their life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Wilma.

She began working on it after his death, and is now on what she hopes is the final draft. (The reading will cover a reading in France, where he was a literary celebrity, attending a festival in Saint-Malo).

He never wrote a memoir himself, only two autobiographical pieces. “So many people ask me what he was like,” Lois Welch said, which fed into her motivation to write the book.

“In a way, writers are like refrigerators," she said. "Usually, the door’s closed and the light’s off and you just see the outside, which is shiny and innocent. But you open it from time to time, and there are all sorts of wonderful things going on in there."

She said James was “very funny,” “smarter than people suspected,” and “really committed to being a storyteller.” He was more shy when he started than when he was older; a good listener and well-liked by most anybody.

With his personality, he would probably be “very embarrassed” to be the subject of a festival but extremely proud to be the trigger for an event like this.

He was delighted at the increasing number of young Native writers he saw over the course of his career, Lois said. She recalled that when he taught at Cornell University in the 1980s, there were so few Native writers in print that he had to teach his own books.

For her part, she was grateful that HolyWhiteMountain reached out to her about the idea, as celebrating James Welch's legacy in the form of a festival is an idea that should come from another Indigenous writer.

They’re looking at 2024 for the next installment, with a broader range of writers, including poets and comic-book writers and artists. Long-term plans would be broadening it to include visual arts and workshops for younger people.