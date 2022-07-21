James Welch Fest: David Weiden's Indigenous literary thriller

A literary thriller on the Rosebud Reservation. The protagonist is Lakota, torn by loss and animated by the need to solve a troubling case. The writer, David Heska Wanbli Weiden (Sicangu Lakota) aimed to put a mark on the genre with his debut novel, “Winter Counts.”

“I'm trying to take the crime fiction genre and move it towards a uniquely Indigenous way of writing and thinking. So that's my goal, and I hope I've succeeded a little bit,” Weiden said.

The book centers on Virgil Wounded Horse, who acts as a private “enforcer,” on the reservation. When tribal police won’t investigate a rape or an assault, and the federal government won’t either, residents ask him to intervene, by force.

Wounded Horse is raising his teenage nephew, Nathan, and nursing a broken heart on multiple fronts. He’s still coping after a failed relationship with Marie Short Bear, the ambitious and community-minded daughter of a tribal councilman. She re-enters his life when he’s hired to investigate a drug cartel that’s begun smuggling heroin to the reservation, spurring overdoses among youth. Wounded Horse’s investigation takes them to Denver and back, as the layers of intrigue begin building at a rapid pace with literary prose and fleshed-out characters.

“A lot of crime fiction is more heavy on plot, ‘Winter Counts’ has hopefully a great plot, but also dives deeply into the character building,” he said. He wanted to provide “excursions into historical issues, cultural and political issues as well, such as the new burgeoning indigenous food sovereignty movement,” and shout-outs to Indigenous music, art and fashion.

“I tried to expand and transgress a little bit against the standard of crime-fiction form,” he said.

Other wrinkles you might not find in a typical noir include several surreal sequences, including one that involves a Lakota spiritual ceremony.

The title refers to the Lakota calendar, in which they track significant events from the past year. To Wounded Horse, it signals the pains he’s suffered and the ones he’s trying to prevent.

While there are plenty of thrillers and crime fiction set on reservations, it’s less common to see one written by an Indigenous author. He cited Louis Owens, who wrote “important” books in the 1990s, but otherwise his models in this genre were few.

For “a little less than 30 years there has not been a Native American author published by what we call the big five New York publishing houses,” he said. Small presses have, but “for about 30 years, Native authors have been shut out of the big houses, and I was surprised by this.”

While he was working on the novel, that notion terrified him in a way — he didn’t know whether it would be published, or how readers would respond to a book that he’d “put so much of my life and my being into writing.” He worked on it while teaching eight classes a year at a university plus summer courses, and raising a family — sometimes he finished a chapter in a hot car during flag-football practice, or a janitor’s closet while his son was awaiting his turn in a competitive Rubik’s Cube tournament.

After it was published in early 2020, it won a slew of awards. The Rap Sheet blog ranked it No. 1 on its 2021 list of “most highly decorated crime, mystery and thriller novels.”

Visiting Missoula

Weiden is coming to Missoula for the inaugural James Welch Native Lit Festival, where he’ll take part in a panel on thrillers and speculative fiction. (See schedule.)

He said there’s “never been anything like this before,” with the line-up of Native writers in fiction and nonfiction.

“We have all of the superstars of Indigenous literature, gathering and talking and exchanging ideas, and that is a rare and wonderful thing,” he said. While Native writers are the focus, “non-Native people are welcome as well. Anybody who cares about great literature and great writing should attend. It is really a historic event.”

He said Welch is likely the first Native writer he’d encountered. He came across “Winter in the Blood” sometime in late high school or college, and “my universe expanded.” He said it sounds silly now, but until that moment, he “didn’t realize that a Native American person could write about his or her own reservation and his or her own experiences.”

On first reading, he found the book “troubling and disturbing, but I re-read it at least five or six more times over the years, and it is maybe the book that has influenced me more than any other.”

Weiden, an enrolled citizen of the Sicangu Lakota nation (Rosebud Sioux), grew up in Denver in a poor neighborhood and later moved to Aurora. There wasn’t a library nearby, so he picked up titles regularly from the bookmobile that came through — he remembers reading James Bond novels at his father’s dry-cleaning business. His mother grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, and they visited frequently.

His development as a writer happened concurrently with other careers. A first-generation college student, he earned a law degree and practiced for several years before he decided to pursue teaching. He went back to school and earned a Ph.D. in political science at the University of Texas in Austin, with an emphasis on American politics and ethnic politics. After his children were born, the urge to write grew stronger, and he studied through Vermont College of Fine Arts and then the low-residency MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Art in Santa Fe. He’s now a tenured professor of Native American studies and political science at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

“I tried to bring in a little bit of all my background — the culture of the Lakota people, the laws of the United States that have clearly influenced and usually harmed Native Americans, and also the laws … of both tribal laws and laws of the U.S. government, that again, have really influenced how criminal justice is pursued on reservations,” he said.

While he was studying for his MFA, a mentor who was a crime writer steered him toward that canon.

“I discovered these novels were every bit the equal of what we would call the classics of literary fiction, if not their superior, because they also had wonderful plots, and so I changed my thesis to an in-depth study of the crime fiction genre,” he said.

Billed as a “literary thriller,” it clearly reflects his deep love of the genre and his previous reading as well. “A crime is at the heart of the book, but I use the techniques of literary fiction,” he said.

Wounded Horse emerged as a character in a short story in 2012 when he was studying for his MFA. While Weiden killed him off at the end in a classic noir fashion, Wounded Horse was “so compelling that he would pop into my head every once in a while.”

In 2017, when it came time to try his hand at a novel, he revived him and began to expand the story to include the many different characters, subplots and threads.

One character, an Indigenous chef from California, introduces traditional foods (in a modern style) to the reservation, and is welcomed by some but greeted with skepticism by others.

“There's a new movement that's starting to happen, the Indigenous food sovereignty movement that argues that Native people should eat as we, as our ancestors did thousands of years ago, that is avoid sugar, avoid wheat, avoid pork and beef. And I really respect this movement,” he said.

He added that the issue is complex, too, as “a family living on the reservation, that is of lower income, is probably not going to be able to afford any of these dishes. They're just trying to keep their families fed. And so I wanted to address this issue without necessarily making a conclusion because I think it is a complicated issue,” he said.

The release and reception

The novel was released in 2020, which presented obstacles. All of his book events were canceled, for instance. Despite those odds, it became a bestseller and began gathering awards.

He was nominated for the 2021 Edgar Award for Best First Novel from the Mystery Writers of America, one of the genre's highest honors. He’s only the second Native writer to do so. He’s also the first Native writer to win an Anthony Award and the Thriller Award, according to his website.

From his academic work, he was already familiar with the Major Crimes Act, a major feature of the plot. The law assigns the federal government the sole authority to investigate some felony crimes on reservations.

“I've received email messages from several congressional staffers, who said that they were not aware of the Major Crimes Act and how criminal justice is implemented on Native American reservations. And they were interested in possibly pursuing some changes to the laws. I've had a U.S. Attorney contact me, who confirmed that I got it exactly right,” he said, among a few examples of feedback he’s received on the book’s legal issues.

The Welch Festival isn’t his first trip to Montana. He came to Billings after the novel won Best Indigenous Writer at the High Plains Book Award. Last month, he visited Great Falls for another honor. A short story, “Skin,” featuring Wounded Horse, won the 2022 Spur Award in the short story category from the Western Writers of America.

The tale was published in “Midnight Hour: A Chilling Anthology of Crime Fiction from 20 Authors of Color” from Crooked Lane Books. Wounded Horse is “tasked with stealing a book from a seminary that is bound in the skin of a murdered Native man,” he said. The plot is drawn from reality: a book that was held at the Iliff Theological School of Theology in Denver.

He’s already writing the follow-up to “Winter Counts”, which will include Wounded Horse and other characters. Titled, “Wisdom Corner,” it will feature new characters and facets of life.

One new character is a bootlegger who brings beer and liquor across state lines to the reservation and sell them at a markup, he said. This character, however, is an “ethical bootlegger,” who doesn’t “cheat people.”

“I'm having a blast with it," he said. "And I can tell you that if you like ‘Winter Counts,’ I hope that people will like ‘Wisdom Corner,’ because it does move Virgil into some new territory, but he returns on the reservation. And many new themes, as well as some of the same locales are present."