Jazz trio to kick off Montana tour this Saturday

If you spend some time digging through jazz releases, you can come across an album that Loren Stillman plays on. The saxophonist, who’s scored reviews from the BBC and DownBeat, plays around the U.S. and Europe while calling Missoula home.

For a new project, Divide: The Montana Jazz Project, he’s assembled a trio and booked a tour across the state. For gigging musicians like him, he said the current moment feels “like a relaunch of everybody’s career.”

That party mood is worth highlighting, he said, especially after artists “suffered big time for about two years.”

Coming out of the pandemic, he's recorded a new album, has tours in Europe and a focus on tenor saxophone rather than alto.

***

Stillman moved to Missoula about five years ago. His wife had lived here before and it seemed like a good home base for a family. It also allowed him to finish a master’s degree so he could pursue teaching. While you can hear him at the Old Post, Stave and Hoop and the ZACC Show Room, his playing career takes him to faraway places: gigs in New York and tours in Europe.

Originally based out of Brooklyn, he was a finalist in the 2002 Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition and in 2004, Down Beat magazine gave him a Rising Star Jazz Award. His saxophone work was praised in the New York Times by Nate Chinen, author of the book “Playing Changes: Jazz for the New Century. He wrote that Stillman “communicates great intensity but not a lot of drama. He’s an intuitive, self-regulating improviser, averse to any flourish that calls attention to itself.”

The list of people he’s performed with include legendary bandleaders and players: drummer Paul Motian, guitarist John Abercrombie, the bassists Charlie Haden and Michael Formanek, and the drummer-composer Tyshawn Sorey.

For this group, he assembled a saxophone-bass-drums trio. Without the foundation of a chordal instrument, it’s been a popular but challenging format. Stillman said it’s become a favorite of his — the absence of chords is appealing, as they sometimes feel like a limitation for a soloist. With only bass and drums, he can “go out of bounds, and come back in bounds,” he said.

He’s playing with bassist Bob Bowman, a collaborator from the past five years. The drummer Mark Ferber and Stillman played together for decades.

The sets on this tour will include a mix of originals and standards like “Weaver of Dreams,” a tune that arranger Bob Brookmeyer, with whom Bowman and Stillman worked.

The new material is recent. He and Farber, along with bassist Drew Gress, recorded a trio album of his compositions that will be released in the near future.

He said they involve balancing freedom and melody while staying within the form of a song.

“As abstract as sometimes things can get, everything is still based on form and harmony and the writing composition of a song,” he said. It’s a tightrope that composers like Motian balanced on in their bands.

The earlier half of Stillman’s career was dedicated to the alto saxophone. During the past five years, and particularly during the pandemic, he’s transitioned to tenor. (On this tour, he’ll focus on that and soprano.)

He’s thinking of the new instrument’s expanded range as a two for one, as it “creates a lower version of the alto and a higher version of the tenor.”

Stillman assembled this project through the American Rescue Plan Act funding, dispersed by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Montana Arts Council. He’d long wanted to book a tour around Montana, and the successful grant will make it happen.

It also allowed them to include smaller communities, such as Virginia City, Basin and Philipsburg.

In his decades-long career, Stillman said that performing in small areas, whether in the United States or Europe, is rewarding. The audiences are seeing something new and aren’t jaded.

“They’re being exposed to something new, and it turns out to be a kind of wonderful experience for everybody.”