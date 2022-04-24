Jazzoula returns to Missoula with diverse lineup in a new venue

Jazzoula, the city’s long-running community jazz festival, will swing like it’s 2019 again.

Returning for the first time in two years, the event boasts a diverse lineup and a new location.

Every night Thursday through Sunday will feature different sounds, different instruments and different ages, said Kimberlee Carlson, a vocalist who’s signed on as the festival’s artistic director.

For instance, you can hear a trio led by longtime local vocalist Melody Anderson, or a piano trio with Kyle Curtis of the Fertile Crescent. While the Ed Norton Big Band has been around for years, the all-female Virginal Vinal Women’s Swing Orchestra was formed during the pandemic.

There’s 22 bands, covering the spectrum from vocal-led groups to instrumental combos, small to big band. Style-wise, they play everything from swing to bop and contemporary.

The four evening shows, April 28-May 1, each present five to six bands per night doing 35-minute sets.

Longtime jazz festival overseer Bruce Micklus said the format means that if a particular style doesn’t float your boat, you don’t have to wait long for something completely different.

As America’s “original form” of music, they’re “celebrating that in a somewhat underground patriotic way,” he said.

New venue

The festival has also moved from its longtime home, the community hall at St. Anthony Parish, to the Show Room at the Zootown Arts Community Center.

In prior years, they would retrofit the hall to feel like a jazz venue with decorations, and also had to bring in sound equipment. The Show Room, meanwhile, has all the infrastructure in place already regarding ticketing, sound and drinks. Micklus said they’ve never had a stage before, either, and the capacity is similar.

The festival was originally designed to “show the virtuosity and the musicianship and the professionalism and musical integrity of our fellow jazzers here in Missoula,” Micklus said. There are usually a few people from outside of the Missoula area, but it’s otherwise intended to spotlight local players.

The first incarnations were after-party jam sessions for Missoula musicians during the University of Montana Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival. Jazzoula now sets its own date. Organizers are considering having another one at the ZACC in November and regaining the momentum they had in 2019.

“That was the biggest audience we’d ever seen,” Carlson said.

The lineup

Carlson and Micklus said the city has a broad range of talent, from the groups at the University of Montana and recent graduates through to veterans in their eighth decade.

On the younger side of things, they’ve invited groups like the Kyle Curtis Trio, who play regularly at Stave & Hoop speakeasy; the Matt Austin Quartet, led by a UM grad now based in Helena; and a quartet led by saxophonist Lhanna Writesel. Vocalist Margi Cates performed around her native Missoula before moving to and gigging around New Orleans. She’s since returned to town, and plays in a duo format regularly.

Naomi Siegel, a trombonist-composer based in Missoula, who’s recorded several albums and led new projects around town, will play in a trio with Tommy Sciple on bass and Ed Stalling on drums. Other veterans of the music community include Jim Driscoll, a piano “savant” and true prodigy, as Carlson described him. She said he’s not unlike Oscar Peterson in his level of command, but shies away from self-promotion.

Chuck Florence, a saxophonist who gigged in Detroit before making Missoula home, will play with him on Saturday.

One newer group is the Virginia Vinal Women’s Swing Orchestra, who will perform with Carlson on vocals. The ensemble comprises local female music educators, professionals and UM students, according to Willi Prince, the jazz band director at Corvallis High School. It was founded to correct the genre gender disparity and “provide women with an outlet for their musical creativity” and provide inspiration, support and mentorship. Named after longtime local music educator Virginia Vinal, they focus on music by female composers and arrangers.

Honorees

As in years past, the Missoula Jazz and Blues Society will pay tribute to musicians by inducting them into the Hall of Fame.

One honoree this year is Don Maus, a versatile bassist who died in January 2022. A native Californian who played in Bay Area during the 1970s and ’80s, he moved to the Bitterroot Valley and played with everyone from Joan Zen Band, the Ed Norton Big Band, small combos, bands of all genres, the Missoula Children’s Theatre and the Missoula Symphony Orchestra.

The second honoree is Mike Jones, who handled sound at the festival for almost 20 years.

“He was instrumental in getting it to sound so beautiful,” Micklus said.

