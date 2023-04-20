Unless there are any secret community jazz festivals tucked away behind locked speakeasy doors somewhere around Montana, Jazzoula is the oldest and only event of its kind in the state. Over the years, it's included musicians from outside of the city and gets inquiries, but it's booked with locals.

“As it's turned out, we don't have any room because we have so many fabulous jazz musicians in the Missoula Valley,” said Bruce Micklus, the festival’s longtime figurehead.

This year, the festival has teamed up with Montana Public Radio for a live broadcast on Thursday, April 27. It’s in part to honor Terry Conrad, one of the station’s founding members, who’s celebrating his 50th anniversary this year. Conrad was one of the founding members of the Missoula Jazz & Blues Society, which eventually led to the creation of Jazzoula.

Initially, it was a complement to the annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival at the University of Montana. They’d invite all the guests and local musicians to have a jam session, Micklus said. However, it turned out that many instrument cases went unopened and the gathering shifted course to orient it around locals.

“We decided that we would try to give all of our fantastic local musicians more of an opportunity to show their talents,” Micklus said.

They’ve sought out a multigenerational lineup, including not only the elders of the genre but younger musicians who’ve graduated or are wrapping up at the UM Jazz Program. Kimberlee Carlson, the festival’s artistic director and a vocalist for jazz and Western swing, said “the pendulum has swung toward popularity for the genre. Samara Joy, a singer in her early 20s, just won Best New Artist at the Grammys, for instance.

This is its third installment at the ZACC Show Room, which lends itself to the club-style atmosphere they want. Previous shows took over the parish hall at St. Anthony's Catholic Church for years.

“The mission of Jazzoula is to provide an opportunity for Missoula-based musicians to play in front of a listening audience,” he said.

Honoring a veteran player

Chuck Florence, a member of the Big Sky Mudflaps and Salsa Loca, is turning 80 this year and putting together a special combo for the occasion.

“He decided he wants to go back to his early roots, which were rock and soul, and we were all for that,” Micklus said.

On Friday, April 28, the Detroit expat will perform with his “Motor City 5,” which will come complete with a Hammond B-3 organ. (They were able to borrow one from sound engineer Mike Jones for the occasion.)

A multi-generational lineup

Florence and some of his peers in the combo have been playing around Montana for decades.

Carlson and Micklus looked for a range of artists, too, to capture the full spectrum of activity.

In Missoula, like nationally and internationally, there’s plenty of activity that’s drawn attention outside of fans who are already into the music.

Owen Ross, a UM graduate and guitarist who departed for Boston to build his career, is coming back with and performing with a trio.

Trumpeter Skyler Mendell, who’s finishing his master’s degree this year, will play with his sextet, which has a new album of his original compositions, “Points in Time,” coming out this spring.

Margi Cates, a vocalist who performs regularly at Stave & Hoop and Ten Spoon, is playing with a group that includes Lhanna Writesel. The saxophonist plays with funk-jam groups like Transcendental Express and trombonist-composer Naomi Siegel’s quartet.

In between the age brackets, there are players like Loren Stillman, a saxophonist based here in Missoula who has toured around Europe and gigged in New York. He has a new album coming out soon as well. Most recently, he’s played at the ZACC and the Missoula Public Library as part of a grant-funded Montana tour.

The Missoula Jazz Collective, a UM faculty group, released an album this spring called “Montana Sounds,” featuring originals based on places around the treasure state, from the Bitterroot to the Hi-Line. The group includes saxophonist Johann Eriksson, trombonist Rob Tapper, guitarist Jeff Troxel, bassist Tommy Sciple and drummer John Wicks, of internationally touring soul-pop group Fitz and the Tantrums.